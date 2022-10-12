This Morning viewers complain over Speakmans’ appearance today: ‘Oh my eyes!’

This Morning today (Wednesday, October 12) saw the Speakmans appear on the show, but not in a way many expected.

The TV therapists gave their own spin on a Pussycat Dolls music video, but some viewers weren’t impressed in the slightest.

Eva and Nik performed their own version of a Pussycat Dolls music video (Credit: ITV)

The Speakmans on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Nik and Eva Speakman appear on the show.

The Speakmans appeared in a short video, filmed in Los Angeles.

In the video, the Speakmans could be seen trying to decide which song to listen to in their car during a traffic jam. They then settle on ‘Don’t Cha’ by the Pussycat Dolls.

“You’d make a good Pussycat Doll, you know,” Nik tells Eva. “I don’t think you’d make a good Busta Rhymes though,” she replies.

A dream sequence then starts, in which Nik, dressed as Busta Rhymes, and Eva, as Nicole Scherzinger, dance to Don’t Cha.

Eva can be seen busting out her best sexy dance moves, before the dream sequence ends.

Eva and Nik then drive off to go and meet Pussycat Dolls star Carmit Bachar.

The segment ‘traumatised’ some viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today viewers react

It’s safe to say that some viewers of This Morning weren’t impressed with the Speakmans’ Pussycat Dolls video.

“The Speakmans doing the Don’t Cha video was rather disturbing!” one viewer wrote.

“I really didn’t need to see the Speakmans this morning. Especially not dancing like Pussycat Dolls. Away to wash my eyeballs,” another moaned.

“#ThisMorning next week’s phone in with the Speakmans will be me ringing up about my trauma after watching that VT,” a third complained.

“I need the Speakmans to help me get over that horror Don’t Cha remake,” another tweeted.

“Just flicked over. Jeez! Speakmans do the Pussycat Dolls? Spare me!” a fifth wrote.

“The Speakmans doing Pussycat Dolls, oh my eyes,” another groaned.

However, others loved it as one said: “Is it weird that I actually liked that Pussycat Dolls parody by The Speakmans haha I want to watch it again!!”

Another insisted: “The Speakmans need a pay rise for that!”

Holly was called out by viewers yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby called out

In other, This Morning-related news, Holly Willoughby was called out by viewers over an “annoying habit” she had.

It was pointed out by some viewers that the 41-year-old kept saying “sort of” in her interviews.

This soon got on the nerves of some viewers. They took to Twitter to slam the star.

“Holly: ‘Prince Harry sort of stepped down from royal life.’ What’s she on about ‘sort of’? Speak properly woman!” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“Holly keeps saying ‘sort of’ in almost every sentence, so annoying!” another wrote.

“Please stop saying ‘kind off’ and ‘sort of’,” a third begged.

Read more: This Morning viewers all make the same complaint about Dan Walker’s appearance

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!