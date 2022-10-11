This Morning viewers all make the same complaint about Dan Walker’s appearance

This Morning viewers today all made the same complaint about Dan Walker.

The Channel 5 star made an appearance on the ITV daytime show to promote his latest book.

However, this didn’t sit well with some viewers who were watching at home.

As a result, some rushed to social media to hit out at Dan’s appearance on the show and make complaints.

“Another book? #ThisMorning,” complained one viewer alongside a GIF which read “Can’t see who cares”.

A second tweeted: “Can anyone mention anything to do with a book launch without referencing the last 2 years and the freakin pandemic …. #ThisMorning.”

“A book klaxon #thismorning,” ranted a third viewer.

However, others loved seeing Dan on the show as one tweeted: “Lovely interview best of luck with the new book which I have ordered.”

Another wrote: “Loved that interview with @mrdanwalker on @thismorning! So excited for the book, it sounds like it’s gonna be another classic.”

Meanwhile, Dan recently opened up about the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Dan became known to many viewers last year after he competed in the BBC competition.

At the time, Dan’s partner from last year Nadiya Bychkova.

During his chat on This Morning, Dan was questioned as to whether he has “FOMO” from not being on the dancefloor this year.

“I don’t! This is the way I look at it, right,” he said. “Last year with Nadiya, I got to reach the top of an amazing mountain, and I really enjoyed the view, and I never thought I’d get up there.

“But now, watching other people climb that mountain, I can say ‘I hope you enjoy it as much as I did when you get to the top’, and also, it means that I can still look at pictures of when I got to the top!”

Verdict on Dan’s new show

Meanwhile, it comes after Channel 5 viewers delivered their verdict on Dan’s new show.

Dan joined Michaela Strachan for Digging For Treasure: Tonight, a show which saw teams of metal detectorists, mudlarkers and marine archeologists looking for treasure.

Many loved it as one tweeted: “Dan, I thought you and the whole crew were wonderful.”

“Dan, I thought you and the whole crew were wonderful, I really enjoyed the programme and I am already looking forward to next week,” gushed a second viewer.

However, some people weren’t keen as one said: “How massively disappointing. #DiggingForTreasure.”

Another unimpressed viewer ranted: “Oh dear this was dreadful. I was really looking forward to it as well. What’s with all the wooping, clapping and then heading out into the field in twilight and darkness.”

Dan and Michaela were also joined by an audience for the first episode, who clapped and cheered as Dan entered the tent.

This didn’t go down well with some viewers, and many issued the same complaint on social media as a result.

