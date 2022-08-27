Channel 5 host Dan Walker hosted a brand new show last night and viewers were quick to deliver their verdicts.

Dan joined Michaela Strachan for Digging For Treasure: Tonight, a new show which sees teams of metal detectorists, mudlarkers and marine archeologists looking for treasure under our feet.

The first episode last night (August 26) showed Dan and Michaela set up the Digging for Treasure camp in North Yorkshire.

Dan’s new show divided viewers (Credit: Channel 5)

Dan Walker on Channel 5

They also searched the shadow of a ruined castle and between both Roman and Viking settlements.

Dan and Michaela were also joined by an audience, who clapped and cheered as Dan entered the tent.

As Dan introduced the expert guests on the show, the audience applauded.

However, it seems the amount of cheering and clapping throughout the show annoyed some viewers.

Viewers complained about the audience clapping and cheering (Credit: Channel 5)

Within minutes, they took to Twitter to complain.

One person said: “No need for all the clapping and cheering. Real turn off.”

Another wrote: “I enjoyed seeing all the finds but the whooping & the clapping not so much.”

A third added: “Completely confused by all the clapping and cheering. Why is that happening? #DiggingForTreasure.”

Meanwhile, others shared their thoughts on the show overall.

We’re nearly there!

I hope you enjoy the 1st episode of Digging For Treasure Tonight at 9pm on @channel5_tv We’re in Northallerton in North Yorkshire. Let us know what u think. It’s been so much fun working with @michaelastracha & @Raksha_Digs #GettingDiggyWithIt @dfttc5 pic.twitter.com/j7X1xByMUi — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 26, 2022

Many enjoyed watching the show as one said: “@mrdanwalker this was a great watch. My daughter and I enjoyed it and it sparked a genuine fascination and interest from her!”

Another tweeted: “Dan, I thought you and the whole crew were wonderful, I really enjoyed the programme and I am already looking forward to next weeks.”

One added: “Brilliant Dan.. loved the show.”

However, others weren’t so keen.

One complained: “Oh dear this was dreadful. I was really looking forward to it as well. What’s with all the wooping, clapping and then heading out into the field in twilight and darkness.”

Another wrote: “How massively disappointing. #DiggingForTreasure.”

Digging For Treasure: Tonight continues on Channel 5, Friday September 2 at 9pm.

