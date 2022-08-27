Dan Walker hosting Channel 5 show Digging For Treasure
TV

Channel 5 viewers all make same complaint about Dan Walker’s new show

Digging For Treasure started last night

By Rebecca Carter

Channel 5 host Dan Walker hosted a brand new show last night and viewers were quick to deliver their verdicts.

Dan joined Michaela Strachan for Digging For Treasure: Tonight, a new show which sees teams of metal detectorists, mudlarkers and marine archeologists looking for treasure under our feet.

The first episode last night (August 26) showed Dan and Michaela set up the Digging for Treasure camp in North Yorkshire.

Dan Walker and Michaela Strachan on Channel 5 show Digging For Treasure
Dan’s new show divided viewers (Credit: Channel 5)

Dan Walker on Channel 5

They also searched the shadow of a ruined castle and between both Roman and Viking settlements.

Dan and Michaela were also joined by an audience, who clapped and cheered as Dan entered the tent.

As Dan introduced the expert guests on the show, the audience applauded.

However, it seems the amount of cheering and clapping throughout the show annoyed some viewers.

Dan Walker presenting new Channle 5 show Digging For Treasure
Viewers complained about the audience clapping and cheering (Credit: Channel 5)

Within minutes, they took to Twitter to complain.

One person said: “No need for all the clapping and cheering. Real turn off.”

Another wrote: “I enjoyed seeing all the finds but the whooping & the clapping not so much.”

A third added: “Completely confused by all the clapping and cheering. Why is that happening? #DiggingForTreasure.”

Meanwhile, others shared their thoughts on the show overall.

Many enjoyed watching the show as one said: “@mrdanwalker this was a great watch. My daughter and I enjoyed it and it sparked a genuine fascination and interest from her!”

Another tweeted: “Dan, I thought you and the whole crew were wonderful, I really enjoyed the programme and I am already looking forward to next weeks.”

One added: “Brilliant Dan.. loved the show.”

However, others weren’t so keen.

One complained: “Oh dear this was dreadful. I was really looking forward to it as well. What’s with all the wooping, clapping and then heading out into the field in twilight and darkness.”

Read more: BBC suffers huge Dan Walker blunder MONTHS after he left BBC Breakfast

Another wrote: “How massively disappointing. #DiggingForTreasure.”

Digging For Treasure: Tonight continues on Channel 5, Friday September 2 at 9pm.

Did you enjoy the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rebecca Adlington during Good Morning Britain interview
Rebecca Adlington reveals she’s suffered heartbreaking miscarriage
Debs Browlow
Coronation Street: Fern actress Gabrielle Glaister look familiar? She played another character in the soap?
Kate Garraway adjusts her hair on GMB today
GMB viewers express concerns over Kate Garraway’s appearance today
Alison Hammond smiling at the camera on This Morning
Alison Hammond wows in swimsuit video as she enjoys Dubai getaway
Jay Blades on The Repair Shop and Judi Dench on red carpet
Judi Dench emotional as late husband’s watch gets repaired by The Repair Shop team
Ben Shephard laughing on Loose Women
Ben Shephard congratulated by fans as he shares big news: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing this!’