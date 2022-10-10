In the latest royal family news, fans will be thrilled to hear how Emma the Fell pony and Sandy and Muick, Her Majesty’s two Corgis, are doing.

Following the death of the Queen last month, many royal fans voiced their concern over what would happen to her beloved pets.

But now an update has been given and fans are absolutely delighted.

Royal family news: Update on the Queen’s pets

The funeral of Her Majesty was met by an outpouring of grief from the public and the monarch’s beloved pets.

Shortly after, it was announced that her corgis Sandy and Muick were to be taken in by Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

And Fergie revealed how the Queen’s dogs are getting on during a chat at the Henley Literary Festival.

Sarah gives update on Queen’s pets

The 62-year-old said it was a “big honour” to be taking on the two pets, reports The Telegraph.

She also described the pooches as “national treasures” and having been “taught well”.

Sandy and Muick have also very much made themselves at home alongside the former couple’s other dogs – five Norfolk terriers.

“They all balance out,” the Duchess told the newspaper, adding: “The carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now.”

Fell pony Emma update

Fans have also been reassured that the Queen’s pony Emma, is in the best hands.

Perhaps one of the saddest moments of the Queen’s funeral came when the Queen’s favourite horse Emma appeared to pay her respects.

The BBC explained that she had been brought out to “watch the coffin go past”.

“A touching sight that Emma should be brought out to watch the procession go by,” Huw Edwards explained, revealing that Emma was the monarch’s favourite pony.

And now, the Royal Family have posted a beautiful image of the black pony on their Twitter account, as they gave an update on her care.

The post read: “For the past 15 years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle.

“Emma paid tribute to Her Majesty during the Ceremonial Procession in Windsor on Monday 19th September,” the post went on.

“She will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team,” they wrote.

A new photograph of Queen Elizabeth’s fell pony, Emma. For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/niTvw4p5rT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 8, 2022

Fans ‘tearing up’ at the royal family news

Fans were moved by the sweet message, with many saying the update had them tearing up.

“Emma will be grieving too. People don’t realise or forget that animals feel every emotion that we feel,” one fan wrote.

Another fan penned: “She must be missing the Queen. Nice to hear she is well looked after.”

“I saw that and it brought tears. We all know how much the Queen loved her ponies and dogs,” a third wrote.

While a fourth added: “Made me cry seeing her at the funeral procession. It was a lovely tribute with her corgies too.”

