Prince George stepping up amid claims he’s ‘aware’ of Harry ‘fallout’ and ‘criticism’ levelled at royal family

The latest royal family news has seen one expert claim that Prince George is following in his father’s footsteps and becoming the ideal royal family member.

George is the eldest son of Prince William and wife Kate. The young prince has been seen attending more and more royal engagements over the years.

However, one expert has speculated that he might be stepping up faster than he would have normally. The reason for this? Criticism of the royal family and Prince Harry’s strained relationship with them, the expert claimed.

Royal family news: George steps up

Prince George turned 10 last weekend and is second in line to the throne. As a result, he’s at an age where he may be more aware of criticism of his family and the fallout following Megxit, one expert has claimed.

Tessa Dunlop spoke to OK! and said that she thinks the royal family has “pulled together”. She also claimed that George might have “picked up on some of that and is helping Mum and Dad do their job”.

She speculated to the publication: “They’ve lost Uncle Harry and he realises he’s got to step up to it. 10 year olds can often be quite mature. A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the Royal Family and they can’t possibly protect him from all of it. There’s been huge events. The Queen has died and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank and by definition George as well.

“And he’ll be aware of that. I get the impression that he’s almost accepted to an extent, that these aspects ‘come with my role being part of this unique family and I’m going to do that for mum and dad and for Grandpa’.”

George ’embracing his role’

Tessa added: “We saw him embrace his role at the King’s Coronation and I expect one of the ways to help him was to have some of his friends alongside him, perhaps that was part of helping George normalise his experience. He’s seen his parents under considerable pressure on several fronts, the Queen dying, the succession of Charles, the fallout and the criticism from Harry and Meghan, which is on some level very personal. And I expect George is a sensitive soul and will want to play his role.”

Future for the second in line to the throne

Looking to the future, Prince William recently said he would not force George to complete military training before becoming King. He added that when the time came he would let George decide for himself.

