Princess Kate and husband Prince William left Prince Louis fans confused earlier this year following a ‘blunder’ relating to his fourth birthday.

Louis – the youngest son of William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales – turned four in April.

And, as is tradition with the royals, anyone sending in birthday cards and wishes are usually sent a card of thanks from the royals.

However, some well-wishers spotted something wrong with the cards they received…

Prince Louis, centre, with his siblings at the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee

Little tinker Prince endeared himself to fans with his behaviour during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He was spotted sitting alongside his brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte in a carriage for Trooping the Colour.

Louis’ waving that day almost saw him steal the show! But there was more to come from the energetic youngster.

He was also seen chatting happily with the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the military aircraft flypast.

And he also made an unforgettable, high-spirited appearance at the Jubilee Pageant where he struggled to sit still!

But while his Jubilee showings brought Louis lots of fans, it seems royal fans had already taken him to their hearts well ahead of these appearances.

And that means well-wishers who sent him cards to mark his turning four in April – a couple of months ahead of the Jubilee – received replies.

However, according to an October 2022 report, there may have been an issue with some acknowledgements from the Waleses.

Prince Louis smiles alongside his siblings Prince George, right, Princess Charlotte, right, and parents the Prince and Princess of Wales (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Kate and Prince William in thank you card ‘blunder’

According to Hello!, one royal fan who received a thank you card with a design similar to that in the image below admitted they were ‘frustrated’ with their reply.

And reportedly this was due to the fact the card was blank inside!

They are said to have claimed: “Here comes a new reply! Little Prince Louis’ 4th birthday reply. Once again a gorgeous photo taken by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge who just became Princess of Wales.

Frustrating! But still a very beautiful reply!

“And guess what… unfortunately when I received this reply there was no text at the back… Frustrating! But still a very beautiful reply! You all know my love for light and this gorgeous portrait is incredibly sweet!”

Furthermore, that fan wasn’t the only one to experience the issue, the report claims.

Other commenters on the fan’s social media post are said to have related a similar problem.

“Yes, same here… no text!” wrote another person who claimed to have received a blank card.

A third person apparently added: “Same, but I don’t mind.”

William and Kate are parents to three children, including Louis (Credit: Splashnews.com)

While someone else added they had received a card with a message.

“Odd. Mine had text,” they wrote.

Elsewhere, fans also praised the snap taken by Kate.

One Instagram supporter – who appears to have sent Louis a card themselves – wrote on the social media platform: “A lovely photo, can’t wait for mine.”

