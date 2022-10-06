Princess of Wales felt ‘big pressure’ over decision about George, Louis and Charlotte

The Princess of Wales felt “big pressure” over a decision about her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, it has been revealed.

During an engagement yesterday (Wednesday, October 5), Kate reportedly confessed that she’d put a huge deal of thought into naming her kids when they were born.

Kate made a big confession during a solo trip yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess of Wales confesses to ‘huge pressure’

Yesterday saw the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall make a solo trip to Guildford.

The 40-year-old was there to visit a maternity ward at the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

The maternity ward was recently given a UNICEF award for its work supporting infant feeding and parent-infant relationships.

During the visit, Kate spoke to those working there, as well as some of the mothers currently on the ward too.

It was during her chats with some of the mothers that Kate made a confession about feeling a “huge pressure” when it came to naming her children.

She also discussed with patients and staff how she came to decide on the names George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate spoke to new mothers and staff at the hospital (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Princess of Wales on naming her children

After Kate left, Amy Stubbs, the hospital’s deputy director of midwifery, spoke about the Duchess’ visit.

“She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names,” she told People magazine.

“A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice.”

She then continued, saying: “She said they were their favourite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!”

At one point during her visit, Kate admitted that she keeps thinking Prince Louis is still a baby, but he’s a “big boy now”.

She also said that his birth feels like yesterday.

Kate wowed in a mustard yellow dress yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Kate Middleton’s dress yesterday

Another thing that caught the eye yesterday was Kate’s outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall was wearing a mustard yellow Karen Miller dress. The stunning dress is believed to be worth around £200.

Kate accessorised with navy suede court stilettos and a navy clutch bag the outfit.

Upon seeing her outfit, a large number of royal fans took to Twitter to gush over her, branding her “radiant” and a “ray of sunshine”.

“The Princess of Wales looks RADIANT today, absolute SUNSHINE,” one fan tweeted.

“The Princess of Wales is just a ray of sunshine!” another said.

“Our ray of sunshine. Catherine, HRH The Princess of Wales looks absolutely stunning,” a third gushed.

