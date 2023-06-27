Princess Charlotte tipped to make history as she follows in her father’s footsteps?

Princess Charlotte has already made history by becoming the first British princess to rank above one of her brothers in the line of succession. And now, she’s been tipped to make history again as one of the first girls ever to attend Eton College.

Eton is one of the most prestigious schools in the country. It’s seen the likes of Prince William, Prince Harry, Boris Johnson and Bear Grylls go through its doors over the years. And Charlotte could well follow in her father and uncle’s footsteps if the school decides to go co-ed.

Princess Charlotte might join Eton when she’s 13 if they change their rules to admit girls (Credit: Cover Images)

Currently, Eton is one of just three public schools to have remained boys-only and boarding-only, along with Harrow and Radley. But this could change soon.

Her brother, Prince George, is thought to be attending Eton when he’s older too. The Prince and Princess of Wales were recently seen looking around the college with George.

Could Eton become co-ed?

Previously, William and Kate have said they don’t want their children to attend separate schools. So, if George goes, Charlotte might follow – particularly as the school is considering admitting girls for the first time in its history.

Eton’s Provost Lord Waldegrave told the Daily Mail earlier this year that it’ll open to female students at some point. He said: “Every year, the governors of Eton consider whether Eton should go co-ed. And we don’t quite decide. But, of course, we will go co-ed in due course”.

However, there’s still time before George, Charlotte and younger brother Prince Louis will be ready to attend Eton. It admits pupils from the age of 13. They have to register by the time they finish Year 5, when most students will be 10 years old. George reaches double digits next month, while Charlotte turned eight in May.

Lord Waldegrave is the brother of Lady Susan Hussey, who served as a Woman of the Bedchamber to the late Queen Elizabeth II. He’s been provost of Eton since 2009, but is standing down soon so there’s likely to be a new man – or woman – in the post by the time Prince George starts at the school.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children could follow in their father’s footsteps to Eton (Credit: Cover Images)

From Lambrook to Eton

Geroge, Charlotte and Louis are all currently enrolled at Lambrook School, a preparatory school for those aged between three and 13. A term at Lambrook can cost up to £7,489 per student. Meanwhile, it costs £1,692 per week for a student to board. Eton, by comparison, costs £15,432 per term, though this does include boarding.

But before Charlotte and her brothers have to think about Eton, they’re looking forward to their summer holiday from school. It looks as if their school has given them an extra two weeks off. And, royal historian Tessa Dunlop recently told OK! they could be set to have a Balmoral Castle break as well as a holiday somewhere with more sun.

Not only that, but she thinks King Charles could create a new tradition in Balmoral this summer: “I definitely think, given that the Queen died up in Balmoral Castle, and I think Charles will want to be establishing something of a familiar tradition up there, around the August period I think Kate and William would be expected to be there”.

