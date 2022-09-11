Prince William and wife Kate have made a U-turn on family plans to put their children first, it has been reported.

The heir to the throne – the new Prince of Wales – and his family had been expected to move to Windsor Castle shortly.

However, after the death of Her Majesty the Queen, Prince William and Kate have reportedly decided to delay the planned move.

Their Royal Highnesses have chosen not to move to the castle at this time, it’s been claimed (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince William and wife Kate perform U-turn

It is claimed the couple want to avoid extra upheaval for their three children.

They have Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The family have moved house, started a new school and lost their ‘Gan-Gan’ in the space of just six days.

According to The Telegraph, the couple have reportedly told courtiers they hope to give their children time to settle in school before having to deal with moving house again.

For the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children.

A source told the newspaper: “They won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years.

“But things can change when family dynamics are taken into account and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now.”

The source went on to claim: “They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children.”

New school and a new home for royal children

The Prince and Princess of Wales have only just moved into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

They left their previous apartment in Kensington Palace to be closer to their children’s new school.

The youngsters all attend the £7,000-a-term Lambrook School. It’s just a short drive from their new home.

It was hoped the new countryside setting would also allow the children more freedom.

The royal parents took their children to a settling in afternoon at their new school earlier this week.

It happened just hours before the Queen passed away.

And it’s clearly considered that another change could be too much for the children to handle right now.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate reveals Prince Louis’ touching words

Yesterday William and Kate were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a walkabout.

The foursome spent around 40 minutes looking at floral tributes left for the Queen.

And during their walkabout, Kate disclosed her youngest child’s reaction to the loss of his great-grandmother.

Kate recalled to fans: “My little Louis is just so sweet.

“He said: ‘Mummy don’t worry, because she is now with great grandpa.'”

Read more: Prince William issues heartfelt statement in tribute to his grandmother

It was William and Kate’s first engagement with their new titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It was also the first time they have appeared in public with Harry and Meghan since the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee in June.

Previous to that, Prince William and Harry were seen in the public to unveil a statue of their mother Diana in July 2021.

They also both attended the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.