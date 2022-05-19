Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding had the Queen “practically skipping”, according to a royal author.

The touching, secret detail about the Queen has been revealed in a new book about Her Majesty by royal biographer Andrew Morton.

In a new book – The Queen – royal biographer Morton revealed a touching secret detail about the monarch.

Morton revealed that the Queen believed at the time that Kate and William‘s wedding in 2011 was an “important milestone” for the monarchy.

In an extract from the book, published by the Daily Mirror, Morton said: “The Queen was positively playful on the day of her grandson’s nuptials, ‘practically skipping’ according to one observer, absolutely thrilled at the way the public had reacted to the royal newlyweds.”

The reason behind this was due to the fact that the last few marriages within the Royal Family had failed.

Kate and William’s wedding felt as though it was “securing” the monarchy, for the Queen.

The Queen was reportedly “thrilled” by how well the public reacted to William and Kate’s marriage.

“She had a sense that the future of the Royal Family, her family, was now secure,” Morton wrote.

“The monarchy was once again held in admiration and affection by the masses.”

And the fact that the Cambridges are still together 11 years later will undoubtedly please the Queen further.

Over the last 11 years, William and Kate have endeared themselves even more within the hearts of the British public.

Just yesterday, William gave royal fans, and the public in general, a better look at his softer side.

Attending the opening of a memorial for submariners, the Duke of Cambridge took time to speak to veterans and their families too.

One person he spoke to was 100-year-old widow, Diana Mayes. The future King squatted down and placed a comforting hand on Diana’s arm as she told him her story.

Last week, the Cambridges also showed off their parental sides too, much to the delight of royal fans.

During a trip to Glasgow, the couple squatted down and spoke to little children at a school.

The heartwarming scenes will have made the public love them even more.

