The Platinum Jubilee concert line-up has been announced and, despite some stellar names on the list, Brits appear to have a couple of grumbles.

Her Majesty the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne with an extended – and sunny – bank holiday weekend next month.

Part of the celebrations will include the Platinum Party at the Palace concert, taking place on Saturday June 4 at Buckingham Palace.

The line-up for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert, celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee, has been unveiled (Credit: Splash News)

Who is performing at the Platinum Party at the Palace jubilee concert?

Quite a list of musical superstars will congregate for the show.

Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra will share the three-stage set up with the likes of Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Eurovision‘s Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Meanwhile, stars from the stage and screen, and the sporting world will be appearing at the event and on film.

These will include Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, Ellie Simmonds and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Sam Ryder, the United Kingdom’s Eurovision hero, will also perform live.

Diana Ross will close the show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

It’ll be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp.

How can I watch Platinum Party at the Palace?

Some 22,000 people will assemble to watch all the action live in London.

This includes 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and over 7,500 tickets for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to bag a ticket, though, fear not.

The whole thing will air live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

The flags are out in the capital in preparation for the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splash News)

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert line-up draws complaints

It’s unclear, however, if this little lot will be tuning in.

As the news was announced, disgruntled Brits took to social media with a couple of key moans.

One said: “First Tom Cruise, now Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, really? What are with the Americans? Is somebody getting a backhander for them to perform?

We have so many talented people in the UK and across the Commonwealth, I’m actually sickened by this.

“This is meant to be a celebration of Her Majesty. We have so many talented people in the UK and across the Commonwealth, I’m actually sickened by this.”

Another agreed: “I really don’t understand what Americans are doing at that concert. It’s neither their country nor monarchy and out of all the artists across the UK and Commonwealth, it’s absurd!”

One British singing superstar was also missing from the list – something many fans picked up on.

“No Tom Jones,” said one, adding the crying emoji.

No Sir Tom Jones? He’s always at these events,” said another.

“Where is Sir Tom he performed as the last jubilee concert?” asked another.

