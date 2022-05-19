Prince William had royal fans gushing over his behaviour towards a widow during an engagement in latest news.

The Duke of Cambridge was in Staffordshire yesterday unveiling a new memorial for Royal Navy’s submariners and their families when his soft side shone through.

William commended the “resilience” of submariners yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Prince William news

Yesterday, royal fans were given a glimpse at the future King’s softer side.

William was at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire paying tribute to the Royal Navy’s submariners as well as their families.

He was there to unveil a new memorial for the Submariners.

During a short speech at the ceremony, William praised the submariner’s “continued resilience”.

“You would be hard-pressed to find a more challenging environment to serve in,” he continued.

He then said that the new memorial represents “the struggles this life of service can lead to”.

William showed off his softer side yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Duke of Cambridge latest

Later on during the engagement, William’s softer side shone through.

During his visit to the memorial, William met with submariners, veterans, and their families.

One person he met was 100-year-old Diana Mayes – whose late husband was a submariner before his death in 1943.

Speaking to Diana, William squatted down next to her to listen to her story.

He also placed a comforting hand on her arm as she spoke about her late husband.

Royal fans were loving William’s softer side (Credit: Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

The scenes between William and Diana warmed the hearts of many a royal fan.

Plenty took to Twitter to gush over the meeting between William and Diana.

“He’s got a big heart our Prince William,” one royal fan said.

“Deeply felt, and thoughtfully done,” another wrote of the duo’s chat.

“William always shows sincere & genuine empathy where ever he goes. Love him,” a third fan said.

“Prince William will make a wonderful King. He is so empathetic to everyone’s cause,” another wrote.

