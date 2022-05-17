Prince William and Kate Middleton go viral on TikTok over unseen PDA moment

Prince William and Kate Middleton have gone viral on TikTok after an adorable, unseen PDA moment was caught on camera.

The heartwarming moment between the royal couple happened during their recent trip to the Bahamas – and royal fans were loving it!

Prince William and Kate Middleton latest

Back in March, William and Kate embarked on an eight-day tour of the Caribbean.

During the tour, they visited the Bahamas, which is where the adorable PDA moment was caught on camera.

In the TikTok video, which has been viewed 1.1 million times, Kate and William are seen in a hotel in the Bahamas.

“This couple staying at my hotel in the Bahamas over the weekend had 35 security guards!” reads the caption of the video.

Prince William and Kate are then seen walking past, holding hands.

William and Kate rarely show PDA during their royal engagements, with some reports saying it’s against royal protocol.

However, no one in the comment seemed to care that the Cambridges were looking loved up.

Kate and William were in the Bahamas recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Plenty of royal fans took to the comment section to gush over the royal couple’s adorable moment in the Bahamas.

“Lovely to see them holding hands,” one fan commented.

“So interesting to see them holding hands, I’ve never seen them doing it in the media,” another said.

“They are holding hands. Yay,” a third wrote.

“Aww they look so relaxed,” another said.

“Aww they rarely hold hands in public,” a fifth wrote.

William and Kate pushed royal boundaries last week (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

William and Kate news

This isn’t the first time that Prince William and Kate Middleton have pushed royal protocols and boundaries. recently.

The royal couple were in Glasgow last week as part of a two-day Platinum Jubilee tour of Scotland.

During the Jubilee tour, they visited a school in Glasgow. It was here that they pushed royal boundaries, according to a body language expert.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Darren Stanton explained that Kate and William’s behaviour towards kids gave the public a chance to see their parenting sides shine through.

“Keen to get stuck in, Kate kneeling and sitting with the children alongside William suggests how the royal couple are keen to do things their own way,” he said.

He then went on to say that we never saw this sort of behaviour from the Queen and Prince Charles.

