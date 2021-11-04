Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to head to the US for a tour next year and the news has apparently worried Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The move will ruffle the Sussexes’ feathers after they fled the UK for the States last year.

The whistleblower says, in a report in Australian mag New Idea: “William and Catherine know the next big market they have to take on is America.

Meghan and Harry reportedly worried about Kate and William’s stateside tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate news

“It’s been almost 10 years since their last major tour there, and even though it’s not in the Commonwealth, American tourists make up a lot of the visits to royal properties.”

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton accused of copying the Sussexes at COP26

But it’s thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s rumoured stateside visit is causing anxiety for Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan quit royal life and moved across the pond permanently back in January 2020.

It’s been a controversial move and one which has cost the Duke and Duchess of Sussex much of their public support.

But Kate and Wills have remained popular – something which is causing the Sussexes some concern, according to the source.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to America for a new start (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The unnamed person adds: “They don’t want the Cambridges coming onto their turf and stealing their thunder. They’ve made a lot of noise about their own philanthropic endeavours, but nothing compares so far to the success of William’s new Earthshot initiative.”

Earthshot is a prize awarded each year to five winners for their environmental contributions. It was launched this year and is believed to be continuing until 2030.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry faced further controversy this week, when it was revealed that a new book could reveal secrets from the former actress’s past.

Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so unpopular?

Tom Bower is currently writing an unauthorised biography of Meghan’s life.

Read more: Defiant Sarah Jayne Dunn breaks silence after OnlyFans sacking

And he has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex needs to speak to her brother and father soon so that they won’t reveal any more embarrassing details about her.

He added that secrets could come as a surprise to the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Kate and William have remained popular (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bower said he found Meghan to be very family-orientated before fame when he was researching her life.

However, once she met Prince Harry, she cut off her father’s side.

In an interview with Closer, the royal author said: “She seems to me to be a very ambitious, unforgiving person. But I think, much to her dismay, more will come out.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.