Prince William and Kate Middleton accused of copying the Sussexes at COP26

Prince William and Kate Middleton are following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the COP26 summit, according to an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, have joined world leaders in Glasgow to help tackle climate change.

And it appears that William and Kate have taken some pointers from the Sussexes.

Fantastic to finally meet the @EarthshotPrize Finalists in person at @COP26UK 🌎 This week at COP we will showcase their incredible innovations to repair our planet. pic.twitter.com/UUesiNASw6 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend COP26

According to an expert, the above picture resembles previous snaps shared by Harry, 37, and his wife Meghan, 40.

The pair have previously released photos in their trademark style, showing them walking away from the camera.

And the behind-the-scenes picture of William and Kate shares a striking similarity.

Meghan and Harry have done on numerous occasions

In the photograph, the couple are seen holding hands while arriving at the Clydeside Distillery.

They captioned the shot: “Fantastic to finally meet the @EarthshotPrize Finalists in person at @COP26UK.

“This week at COP we will showcase their incredible innovations to repair our planet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Commenting on the post, brand expert Nick Ede told the MailOnline: “This behind the scenes almost candid image is one that we have associated with Meghan and Harrys most famous images.”

He added: “These are always candid moments that have an enduring appeal and bring a human touch to the image, which is something Meghan and Harry have done on numerous occasions.”

Royal fans gush over the snap

Meanwhile, the photograph didn’t go unnoticed by royals fans.

Following the post, many took to the comments to gush over the couple.

On Twitter, one said: “Maybe I’m being a little too emotional, but I love how this beautiful shot shows how well they work together.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently attending COP26 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another simply added: “Brilliant pic.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Stunning photo.”

It comes after royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, previously claimed that William and Kate were competing in a ‘petty transatlantic popularity contest’ with Harry and Meghan.

Speaking to The Sun, Duncan said: “Whether William and Kate like it or not, they are now international players in a transatlantic popularity contest with their own flesh and blood.

“Harry and Meghan have shown that modern royalty will only survive if it is absolutely at the cutting edge of social media and their profiles play into the narrative of the cult of the celebrity.”

He added: “Clearly William and Kate are quite clear they need to do more to sell themselves as a couple, family and personalities.”

