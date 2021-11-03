News that Meghan Markle still has some “skeletons in her closet” could come as quite the shock for the Queen, a royal author has claimed.

Tom Bower is currently writing an unauthorised biography of Meghan’s life.

And he has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex needs to speak to her brother and father soon so that they won’t reveal any more embarrassing details about her.

Said secrets could come as a surprise to the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Meghan Markles news: What secrets does she have?

Bower said he found Meghan to be very family-orientated before fame when he was researching her life.

However, once she met Prince Harry, she cut off her father’s side.

In an interview with Closer, the royal author said: “She seems to me to be a very ambitious, unforgiving person. But I think, much to her dismay, more will come out.”

He then went on to predict that her father, Thomas Markle, 77, will reveal some of her secrets.

“I think Thomas is keeping some things back and that he has a lot of embarrassing stuff on her. There are skeletons in her closet and, when provoked, I think the secrets could all come out.”

What have Meghan’s family said about her in the past?

Thomas Markle and his son Thomas Markle Jr have spoken extensively about Meghan in the past.

Thomas Jr is currently competing in Celebrity Big Brother Australia – and he revealed to housemates that he didn’t “100% buy” her claims of a mental health battle that she made during the dramatic Oprah interview.

However, Markle Jr also recently said that his sister has the personality to run for president.

He claims that she has the same drive and determination as other presidential candidates.

There are currently no rules stopping Meghan from running for president if she wanted to.

She would have to drop the moniker bestowed upon her by the Queen if she wanted to run, though.

What could these potential secrets mean for the Queen?

The potential bombshells from Bower’s new book could cause the royal family – and Meghan a lot of embarrassment.

Some of the details that Thomas could reveal could be about Meghan’s previous marriage to Trevor Engleson.

The Queen has recently been told by advisors to rest following worries about her health.

Any further drama that could upset the Queen will be something the royal family will want to avoid.

