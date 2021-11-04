Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn has spoken out after reportedly clashing with soap bosses over her OnlyFans account.

The actress, who played Mandy Richardson, was forced to leave her role when she refused to quit the raunchy subscription site.

Sarah took to Instagram to thank her fans for the support they’ve shown her over the last few days.

Sarah left the soap in the wake of the OnlyFans controversy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to Insta stories she simply wrote: “Thank you for your support.”

What is OnlyFans?

Sarah is caught up in a storm of controversy after revealing she planned to start an OnlyFans account last month.

She announced her decision to share some racier pics on the subscription site to her Insta followers.

In a post on October 22, she wrote: “This is a decision I’ve thought long and hard about, not one I’ve taken on a whim.”

She then went on to explain that she found creating an OnlyFans account empowering and that she was taking back control of her image.

Sarah thanked her fans for their support (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“That’s what this is about, being in control, choosing empowerment.”

She said that she hopes it would give other women the confidence to get out there and ‘own it’.

Sarah acknowledged that she might be judged by some for the content but added that she was just moving it to another platform.

“I’m not sure what’s shocking about it,” she wrote. “Most likely a few trolls will crawl out from under their rocks.”

Sadly, Hollyoaks bosses didn’t agree, and Sarah made the decision to walk away after being unable to reach an agreement.

A statement released by Hollyoaks yesterday said: “Hollyoaks is a youth-facing drama with many young viewers, who follow our cast very closely, both in the soap and outside of it.

Sarah has played Mandy on and off since 1996 (Credit: YouTube)

“We take our responsibility to our young audience very seriously and therefore the show does not allow any Hollyoaks cast members to be active on certain 18+ websites.

Did Sarah Jayne Dunn get sacked from Hollyoaks?

“We had hoped we could reach a resolution with Sarah that would allow her to remain in her role as Mandy, but we respect her choice to continue to produce content on OnlyFans.

“In the past four years since her return to the show, her legacy character has been an integral part of some our most important storylines and we will be very sad to see her go.”

Sarah, 40, has played Mandy Richardson on and off since 1996.

She has been involved in some of the biggest storylines in the soap. Mandy was abused by her father, Dennis. She also supported her boyfriend, Luke Morgan, after his rape. More recently she covered up daughter Ella’s involvement in the killing of a drug dealer.