Beverley Callard nearly called off her wedding day after two-stone weight gain

Beverley Callard nearly called off her wedding to husband Jon McEwan after being unhappy about her weight.

The former Coronation Street actress, who is best known for playing barmaid Liz McDonald in the soap, tied the knot with her beloved hubby in 2010.

However, Beverley contemplated calling off the entire day after gaining two-stone.

Beverley Callard nearly called off her wedding day after gaining two-stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beverley Callard on her wedding day

After been hospitalised with depression in 2009, Beverley “completely stopped” exercising for 17 months.

Meanwhile, the medication she was on also caused her to gain two-stone.

She told The Mirror in 2010: “I couldn’t exercise because the medication affected my co-ordination and balance so the weight crept on.”

I couldn’t walk down the aisle looking the way I did

Beverley’s weight struggles really began to affect her.

The Corrie star, now 64, added: “I just thought I couldn’t walk down the aisle looking the way I did and didn’t think I’d be able to shift that weight in time.

“I was on the verge of cancelling the wedding but Jon talked me round. And I knew he was right. I want to marry him no matter what and I just decided to put my mind to it, and get my old body back.”

Beverley wed husband Jon in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thankfully, Beverley returned to exercise classes and the weight soon dropped off.

The star bounced back to a size 10 before her star-studded wedding day.

She concluded: “The exercise is helping, not just because I’m getting my old body back but it helps fight depression.”

Beverley’s depression battle

Beverley has always been open about her mental health struggles.

On Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, the star even admitted that she had come close to taking her own life “maybe half a dozen times”.

In 2014, she said: “It wasn’t a cry for help at all. I’d known for quite a while that I wasn’t myself, but I didn’t really know what to do about it.

Beverley Callard and Jordan North appear on Destination Wedding tonight (Credit: ITV1)

”I was going to work and I was still filming and I didn’t really talk to anyone about it and on that day they took me into The Priory in the early hours of the next morning.

“My husband Jon and my doctor said I looked like a 100-year-old woman. They tried different medications but none of them seemed to work.”

Meanwhile, Beverley previously claimed she was axed from Coronation Street’s 50th anniversary special due to her mental health.

Speaking on Melanie Blake’s GIRL TALK, she claimed: “I had returned to work and I was filming virtually every scene every day because the McDonalds were involved in a storyline.

“Then a man said to me, ‘You are not going to be involved in the 50th storyline of Coronation Street’s birthday, because you’ve had clinical depression you may be flaky and unreliable.'”

