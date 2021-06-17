Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard is to have a facelift because she fears she’ll be “unemployable” without one.

Bev, 64, made the admission while calling the acting and media industry “ageist and sexist”.

And now she can only see one way to get work again.

Why is Coronation Street star Beverley Callard having a facelift?

Bev played barmaid Liz McDonald in Corrie from 1989 until 2019, with several breaks in between.

But now, despite finding fame again on last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, she feels the pressure when it comes to landing new roles.

Bev told The Sun about the facelift and said: “I am going to do it, yes. It’s difficult because our industry is so sexist and ageist, still.

“I am absolutely terrified, I’m such a coward about things like that, but I’ll be asleep so I won’t know what’s happening.

“He’s going to do my lower face and my neck. So when you see me, you will think I’ve just been at a hundred miles an hour.”

“Emotionally bullied”

Bev went on to ask readers how many films they see where the “husband is 50 and the wife is 30?” and that people see that all the time.

The Yorkshire-born actress also said that most actresses she sees are “stick insects” and that she’s going to have the procedure because she’s “scared she won’t get any work”.

Earlier this year, Bev admitted that she felt “emotionally bullied” into getting a facelift.

Husband Jon is against the idea

However, according to Beverley, husband Jon McEwan and her grown-up children Rebecca and Joshua are against the idea.

But Beverley is expected to have the facelift at the Harley Street Skin Clinic in central London.