Beverley Callard and Jordan North hit our screens tonight (October 20) in the first of their five-part ITV show Beverley & Jordan: Destination Wedding.

In the show, viewers will follow Beverley and Jordan on an epic Spanish road trip, while Jordan plans Beverley’s vow renewal.

The series will culminate in the Coronation Street legend renewing her vows with husband Jon McEwan.

However, someone who certainly wasn’t welcome at the nuptials was celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Here, Beverley and Jordan exclusively tell Entertainment Daily why as they lift the lid on their friendship and their new TV show.

What did Beverley Callard and Jordan North say about Jamie Oliver?

Jordan explained that he and Bev travelled 900 miles on a road trip while filming the show, taking in cities and towns along the way.

In one, he said, they were shown how to make paella.

Bev explained: “It really isn’t phoney or fake, it got emotional. Jordan got the idea about him organising the vow renewal which I was bit nervous about.

“He had this idea of choosing the wine in one area, then choosing the cake in another area and the dress in another and it went like that.

“I really wanted a paella so Jordan found out Valencia is the home of paella.

“They only grow the rice there and they said it’s a sin to put chorizo in paella.”

So where does Jamie Oliver come into it, we hear you ask.

Well, it appears he’s been banished from Valencia, because he puts chorizo in his paella.

Jordan said: “They basically said that Jamie Oliver is not welcome.”

Bev added: “They hate him in Valencia.”

“Because he puts chorizo in paella,” Jordan confirmed.

What else did Beverley and Jordan say about the show?

It seems the pair, who hit it off on I’m A Celebrity last year, loved every minute of the trip.

The series was originally planned to have four episodes, but producers extended it to five after filming so much content of the pals.

One episode will see Bev and Jordan go dress shopping – and it’s fair to say British traditions were thrown out the window.

Bev explained: “We learnt so much on the trip – like the traditional Spanish wedding dress is black. We had no idea about that.

“So Jordan chooses me this dress to try on and I looked like Morticia Addams,” she laughed.

She added: “He took us to this shop and they also had men’s traditional outfits so I turned it on him and said: ‘If I’ve got to try on this dress you’ve got to try a matador outfit on.’

“And he loved it. He wanted to keep it, I’m telling you,” Bev said.

“I did get well into that,” Jordan admitted.

Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding is on tonight (October 20) at 8pm on ITV.

