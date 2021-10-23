William and Kate holiday
Royals

Prince William and Kate Middleton holiday abroad with children during half-term

The family were spotted at the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport

By Rebecca Calderwood

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their three children on holiday abroad this half-term.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, have been busier than ever in recent weeks.

And it appears that the couple are treating themselves to some well deserved time off from royal duties.

Kate middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton have whisked their children off on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate Middleton on holiday

William and Kate were spotted at Heathrow airport on Thursday afternoon.

They were also joined by their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis.

With their suitcases in tow, the group were pictured outside the Windsor Suite ahead of the journey.

Read more: William and Kate ‘comfortable with breaking protocol,’ claims body language expert

The family appeared to be in good spirits.

It’s not yet known where the royals are holidaying during the trip.

Meanwhile, it comes after a series of high profile engagements for William and Kate.

Prince William Earthshot
William and Kate have been busier than ever (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, the duchess launched a new charity initiative, Taking Action on Addiction, in London.

A number of guests attended the event, including Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

At one point, Kate was seen greeting the pair and stopped for a chat.

Kate speaks to Ant about addiction

During their conversation, Ant opened up on his addiction to painkillers.

He told Kate that the biggest first step was “actually taking action”.

Ant shared: “A lot of people don’t know where to turn or what to do… they get lost.”

Kate Middleton arriving at charity event
Kate attended a charity launch earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate told him: “The more you speak to everybody… and hearing some of their stories today…

“Once you start sharing your story there are so many people who have experienced it themselves, or have known someone.”

Ant replied: “I felt that myself. By the time I asked for help it was bad.

Read more: Richard Madeley comes under fire for comments about Kate Middleton’s appearance at awards

“But as soon as you open up to people the problems start to disappear. It gets better.”

Furthermore, William and Kate also attended a glamorous red carpet event for the Earthshot Prize.

Founded by the dad-of-three, the Earthshot Prize aims at tackling climate change and finding “solution” to the emergencies facing the natural world.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

tom daley one show
Tom Daley’s The One Show appearance slammed by viewers as he makes debut
Queen news
Palace were ‘dishonest’ after ‘not telling the whole story’ about Queen’s hospital stay, expert claims
Jim Davidson Ashley Banjo
Jim Davidson accuses Ashley Banjo of intentionally making him out to be ‘the bad guy’
coronation street winter comp
5 Coronation Street storylines to look forward to this winter
Christopher Biggins on Strictly
Strictly: It Takes Two blasted over Christopher Biggins as he makes remark about contestants
Shivi Ramoutar on Saturday Kitchen
Saturday Kitchen viewers divided as Matt Tebbutt is replaced by Shivi Ramoutar