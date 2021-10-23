Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their three children on holiday abroad this half-term.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, have been busier than ever in recent weeks.

And it appears that the couple are treating themselves to some well deserved time off from royal duties.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have whisked their children off on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate Middleton on holiday

William and Kate were spotted at Heathrow airport on Thursday afternoon.

They were also joined by their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis.

With their suitcases in tow, the group were pictured outside the Windsor Suite ahead of the journey.

The family appeared to be in good spirits.

It’s not yet known where the royals are holidaying during the trip.

Meanwhile, it comes after a series of high profile engagements for William and Kate.

William and Kate have been busier than ever (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, the duchess launched a new charity initiative, Taking Action on Addiction, in London.

A number of guests attended the event, including Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

At one point, Kate was seen greeting the pair and stopped for a chat.

Kate speaks to Ant about addiction

During their conversation, Ant opened up on his addiction to painkillers.

He told Kate that the biggest first step was “actually taking action”.

Ant shared: “A lot of people don’t know where to turn or what to do… they get lost.”

Kate attended a charity launch earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate told him: “The more you speak to everybody… and hearing some of their stories today…

“Once you start sharing your story there are so many people who have experienced it themselves, or have known someone.”

Ant replied: “I felt that myself. By the time I asked for help it was bad.

“But as soon as you open up to people the problems start to disappear. It gets better.”

Furthermore, William and Kate also attended a glamorous red carpet event for the Earthshot Prize.

Founded by the dad-of-three, the Earthshot Prize aims at tackling climate change and finding “solution” to the emergencies facing the natural world.

