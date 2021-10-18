William and Kate ‘comfortable with breaking protocol,’ claims body language expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “comfortable” with ‘breaking protocol’, a body language expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the couple ‘broke protocol’ by “dressing in old clothes”.

William and Kate were accused of ‘breaking protocol’ at the awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate news

Mr Stanton told Coffee Friend: “Prince William and Kate have once again shown to the world that they are comfortable now with breaking royal protocol…

Read more: Prince William likened to a ‘pimp’ at the Earthshot Prize as he divides fans with velvet jacket

“…this time by dressing in old clothes and then using this to set the theme for the Earthshot ceremony.

“There’s never been a time when a Royal couple have gone and stepped the boundaries so much in the public eye.”

A body language expert says William and Kate were “completely in unison with each other” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: “Like earlier this month at the James Bond premiere, once again we see Kate and Wills mixing among the celebrity elite…

“…a revitalising take on old traditions and using the popularity of modern culture to build a following of younger supporters for the Royal Family.”

Mr Stanton went on to say that William and Kate were “completely in unison with each other” at Sunday’s ceremony.

He said: “Both were flushing genuine smiles and happiness showing they were really enjoying the occasion.”

The expert then discussed the couple’s outfit choices, saying William’s turtleneck and green suede suit jacket was a “power move”.

Kate dazzled in a lilac gown she first wore in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal news

Both William and Kate had recycled their looks for the awards, which aims to help tackle climate change.

He continued: “The choice to wear old clothes maybe would’ve made some people feel very uncomfortable.

“But by setting the trend it shows their commitment to the cause…

“…that by pushing the boundaries they can gain support for an organisation or charity the couple both believe in.”

Concluding his analysis, Mr Stanton said: “I think the vast majority of people are finding Kate and William’s approach to their public appearances and interviews completely refreshing.

Read more: Prince Charles ‘very proud’ of William as he shares ‘beautiful’ father and son photo taken by Kate

“I think the relationship between the monarchy and the public that William and Kate have chosen to adopt is a reflection of their willingness and commitment…

“…to keep the Royal Family relevant and relatable.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.