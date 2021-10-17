Prince Charles has said he is “very proud” of his son Prince William as he shared a gorgeous new father and son picture taken by Kate Middleton.

William recently launched the Earthshot Prize, which recognises those trying to come up with solutions to the planet’s problems.

And his dad could not be more thrilled with what he’s doing.

Prince William and Charles: As seen by Kate

Sharing a sweet snap of them hugging, Charles wrote: “I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of the Earthshot Prize.”

He revealed that the relaxed, informal picture was taken by amateur photographer Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

“As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need,” Charles added.

He went on: “Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, the Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions.

“In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory.

“Together, with all those who join us, we have a real opportunity to deliver a brighter future for humanity while restoring harmony between Nature, People and Planet.”

How did royal fans react to the new picture?

Fans were utterly charmed by the sweet image of the royal pair.

“Love this photo!” posted one, while another said it was a “super cute moment” between father and son.

“That is such a beautiful photo of the two of you,” said another.

“Aww! Wonderful words from a proud father!” posted another fan.

“So much respect for what you are both doing,” said another.

Prince William is doing his bit for the planet (Credit BBC iPlayer)

Prince William wanted to be able to look children in the eye

The Earthshot Prize will see five £1 million prizes awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

William was previously quoted as saying that one of the reasons he launched it was so he could look his “children in the eye”.

He said that he wanted to be able to tell them that he “did [his] bit” in the fight against climate change.

