Prince William divided royal fans as he attended the Earthshot Prize.

The Duke of Cambridge attended the star-studded ceremony alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, in London on Sunday (October 17).

But while Kate’s recycled Alexander McQueen dazzled spectators, William managed to cause a stir in a green velvet jacket.

Prince William divided fans with his outfit at the Earthshot Prize (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William attends the Earthshot Prize

Stepping away from his usual traditional suits, William opted for a different look at yesterday’s ceremony.

Instead, the Duke sported a black polo neck and green velvet jacket from British high street brand Reiss.

He previously wore the jacket to a charity gala in 2019.

Read more: Prince Charles ‘very proud’ of William as he shares ‘beautiful’ father and son photo taken by Kate

Meanwhile, Kate also promoted sustainability in an old Alexander McQueen dress with a gold belt.

Her Royal Highness first wore the dress at a BAFTA black-tie event at the Belasco Theater in April 2011.

However, William’s outfit managed to steal the show for some royal fans.

William opted for a green velvet jacket from Reiss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rushed to social media to comment on the garment.

And it certainly received a mixed response!

On Twitter, one said: “He looked like a pimp.”

Royal fans divided over Prince William’s outfit

Another added: “Why was #PrinceWilliam dressed like #JasperCarrot in the 1970’s?”

A third wrote: “Good grief, what is he wearing??”

A fourth added: “Kate must of been mad at Wills to let him where that horrible outfit. I like the jacket but not with a black turtleneck.”

He looked like a pimp. — Charlotte Lewis (@justinandkimsma) October 18, 2021

Was nobody brave enough to tell Prince William that a turtleneck sweater with a green velvet jacket isn't a great look? — Sarah Kutschera (@NotSoWittyUN) October 18, 2021

Kate must of been mad at Wills to let him where that horrible outfit. I like the jacket but not with a black turtleneck — SKH 🐎🦩 (@SlewSKH) October 17, 2021

Is William pimping as a side gig? Cause there are no words for that green velvet jacket? Like he looked in the mirror and thought this was the look for the night? — Kotetiangal (@kotetiangal) October 17, 2021

Was anyone else really feeling that dark green velvet jacket Prince William was wearing for last night's #EarthshotPrize because it was vibes! — Rachel A Bradford (@RachelABradford) October 18, 2021

A fifth tweeted: “Was nobody brave enough to tell Prince William that a turtleneck sweater with a green velvet jacket isn’t a great look?”

In addition, a sixth shared: “Is William pimping as a side gig? Cause there are no words for that green velvet jacket? Like he looked in the mirror and thought this was the look for the night?”

However, others appeared to love William’s look.

Is William pimping as a side gig?

One gushed: “I vote for Prince William to be the next James Bond!!”

A second added: “Unusual look for William, but think he looks great. As to Catherine, wow, she wore that gown in Los Angeles before she had children, she’s definitely kept her waistline!”

Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize aims at tackling climate change and finding “solutions” to the emergencies facing the natural world.

During the ceremony, the dad-of-three called for a huge change.

In a speech, he said: “I want to say something to all the young people watching tonight.

Read more: Kate Middleton ‘in talks with TV producer about early childhood development documentary’

“For too long, we haven’t done enough to protect the planet for your future – but Earthshot is for you.

“In the next 10 years we are going to act. We are going to find the solutions to repair our planet. Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don’t give up hope. We will rise to these challenges.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.