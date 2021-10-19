Kate Middleton heard an emotional confession from Ant McPartlin today when they met at a charity event.

The Duchess of Cambridge was launching new charity initiative Taking Action on Addiction in London.

She was due to do a quick handshake with presenting duo Ant and Dec.

But it turned into an emotional conversation.

Kate arriving at the charity launch of Taking Action on Addiction (Credit Splashnews.com)

What did Ant McPartlin say to Kate Middleton?

Ant has spoken before about his addiction to painkillers.

By the time I asked for help it was bad.

Dec told Kate the biggest first step was “actually taking action”.

Read more: Richard Madeley comes under fire for comments about Kate Middleton’s appearance at awards

He said: “A lot of people don’t know where to turn or what to do… they get lost.”

The duchess told him: “The more you speak to everybody… and hearing some of their stories today… once you start sharing your story there are so many people who have experienced it themselves, or have known someone.”

And Ant replied: “I felt that myself. By the time I asked for help it was bad.

“But as soon as you open up to people the problems start to disappear. It gets better.”

Ant struggled with an addiction to strong painkillers when he was recovering from a knee operation in 2015.

He later checked into rehab.

But in 2018 he crashed his car and a breathalyser test showed he was twice over the alcohol limit.

What did Kate Middleton talk about during the event?

Dec had guests in giggles when he introduced Kate to the stage calling her ‘Her Majesty’.

She said “No one chooses to become an addict. But it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune.

“Yet it’s all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition. Ant and Dec took time out of their busy schedule to attend the Taking Action on Addiction launch (Credit ITV) “And seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes. “The journey towards addiction is often multi-layered and complex. But, by recognising what lies beneath addiction, we can help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it.” Read more: Ant McPartlin gets new tattoo as a ‘tribute to wife Anne-Marie’ She added that the global pandemic has had a “devastating impact” on addiction rates. “Families and children are having to cope with addiction in greater numbers than ever before,” she said. “We know that over one and a half million people across the UK who did not have substance misuse prior to lockdown may now be experiencing problems associated with increased alcohol consumption. “Around two million individuals who were identified as being in recovery may have experienced a relapse over the past 18 months.” She said that nearly a million young people and children are showing an increase in their addictive behaviour since lockdown began.

What is the charity project being launched by Kate?

Taking Action on Addiction is a long-term campaign which will work to improve awareness and understanding of addiction. It hopes to encourage and enable more people to ask for and receive help. The launch of the campaign coincides with Addiction Awareness Week this week. It aims to provide a platform to highlight the challenges of addiction, engage with people and families affected, and to raise public awareness. If you are affected by any of these issues visit www.actiononaddiction.co.uk

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.