Prince William and Kate Middleton “could receive their COVID vaccine” live on camera, reports claim.

The royal couple is said to be considering the measure in a bid to encourage others to get their jab when the time comes.

The claim comes a week after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh received their first COVID vaccine.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are contenders for the jab (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why would Prince Williams and Kate Middleton have their vaccines on camera?

The Express reports that author Omid Scobie said on his podcast HeirPod that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be good candidates to get their jabs done on camera.

We could possibly have the cameras with the Cambridges much later in the year when younger people have access to the vaccine.

“It will be really interesting to see, as this sort of trickles down to other groups,” he said.

“Will we hear from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall when they have their vaccination?”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly reveals Derek Draper is ‘still so seriously ill’ as she praises co-star Kate Garraway

He continued: “We could possibly have the cameras with the Cambridges much later in the year when younger people have access to the vaccine.

“It will be interesting to see how this plays out.”

Kate could be in line for the vaccine later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to the Queen last week?

If the duke and duchess did decide to receive their jabs live on camera, they would join other high-profile people who have done the same.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip received their vaccines behind closed doors at Windsor Castle.

A spokesperson for the monarch said: “Her Majesty decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination.”

In the US, President-elect and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris also received their injections to cameras.

Mr Hancock on last week’s news (Credit: BBC)

All adults ‘vaccinated by the autumn’

As of today (January 15) almost three million Brits have received their COVID vaccine.

In a huge roll-out, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sky News last week that he’s aiming for all adults over the age of 18 to receive theirs by this autumn.

Read more: Piers Morgan praises Joan Collins as she is accused of ‘jumping the queue’ with COVID vaccine

“Yes we’re on course,” Mr Hancock said. “The rate-limiting factor at the moment is supply but that’s increasing.

“I’m very glad to say that at the moment we’re running at over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.