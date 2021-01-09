The Queen and Prince Philip have received the coronavirus vaccine at Windsor Castle.

The royal couple have been residing at Windsor Castle during most of the pandemic and also spent Christmas and New Year there.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Her Majesty, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, had the vaccine on Saturday.

The couple received the vaccine by a doctor from the Royal Household at Windsor Castle.

The Queen and Philip both meet the government age guidelines for those who should be given the vaccine.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”

Meanwhile, a palace source has said: “Her Majesty decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination.”

They added that it had been made public “to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation”.

Last year, the Palace confirmed the Queen and Philip would have a quiet Christmas at Windsor Castle.

The pair were sadly forced to spend Christmas away from their beloved Sandringham Estate for the first time in 33 years.

After a difficult year for Brits, the Queen revealed hope in her Christmas message.

She told viewers: “For me, this is a source of enduring hope in difficult and unpredictable times.

Of course, for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness. Some mourning the loss of those dear to them.

“If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.

“Let the spirit of selflessness, love and above all hope guide us in the times ahead.”

Meanwhile, in a message to mark the New Year, the Queen’s Twitter page said: “‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’ – HM The Queen.

“Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year.”

