The Queen sends touching New Year message with photos from 2020

The Queen has shared a touching message to mark the end of 2020 and the new year.

A quote was shared to the Royal Family Twitter page on Thursday with just hours of 2020 left.

The message was taken from Her Majesty’s national address in April where she spoke about the coronavirus crisis.

The Queen and Philip wished Brits a happy and healthy new year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did The Queen say?

The tweet read: “‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’ – HM The Queen.

“Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year.”

Four pictures were included in the post, including one of the Queen and Prince Philip and another showing Captain Sir Tom Moore being knighted.

The Queen knighting Captain Tom Moore (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Another image showed the Round Tower at Windsor Castle lit up in blue as a tribute to the NHS.

The final pic saw the Queen’s address on a billboard.

What did royal fans say?

Royal fans loved the message from the Queen, as one wrote: “Thank you Your Majesty. 2021 is the year of positivity & renewed vigour to beat this.”

Another tweeted: “What a year 2020 has been but Her Majesty and the working royals made it better with their support during this difficult time!”

A third said: “I would like to thank you for your amazing support during those difficult times.

The Round Tower at Windsor Castle lit up in blue as a tribute to the NHS (Credit: Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

“Wishing Her Majesty and all her family a very Happy New Year.”

The Queen was praised earlier this year when she gave a national address during the first peak of coronavirus.

Speaking from Windsor Castle, she said: “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different.

“This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal.

“We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.”

Her Majesty addressed the nation back in April amid the coronavirus crisis (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

How did the Queen and Philip adapt during the coronavirus crisis?

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh isolated at Windsor Castle during the first lockdown.

They also cancelled their annual plans to spend Christmas at Sandringham with fellow royals.

Instead, they spent it quietly at Windsor Castle and reportedly kept in touch with family over video call.

