Prince William ‘warned mum Diana about Martin Bashir and hated her Panorama interview’

Prince William wasn’t a fan of Martin Bashir, claims the ex-partner of Princess Diana.

Hasnat Khan dated the princess for two years shortly before her tragic death.

Hasnat Khan dated Princess Diana (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Hasnat Khan say about Prince William and Diana?

According to the surgeon, it was the then-teenage Prince William who got his mum to cut ties with the BBC reporter.

Hasnat claims that Martin preyed on Diana’s “vulnerability” in order to get her to do his infamous Panorama interview.

He told the Daily Mail: “[William] hated the Panorama interview and told her she had made a mistake, which had upset her. But he was very direct and said ‘Mummy, he’s not a good person.'”

Diana’s ex says that William’s words had a big impact on the mother-of-two. So much so, that his pleading was allegedly catalyst for the Princess ending contact with Martin.

Khan added: “Of course I am not naïve. I knew that there was a part of Diana that wanted to give an interview but my question is if Martin Bashir had not been there persuading her, would she ever have done it?”

His remarks come following fresh claims that Martin made “fake” allegations to win Diana’s trust.

Among them were that Diana was being followed and that members of her team were selling stories to the media.

Princess Diana reportedly only told Prince William of the interview at the last minute (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Prince William react to the Martin Bashir interview?

William apparently watched Panorama alone while attending Eton College.

And he was allegedly sobbing by the end of the ground-breaking episode, according to top royal expert and historian Robert Lacey.

Robert explained to the Daily Mail that the interview “struck young teenager William at an especially vulnerable moment”.

He said: “William went down to his housemaster’s study shortly before 8pm that Monday to sit alone and watch as Panorama’s revolving globe and percussive theme music made way for the close-up of his mother’s wide eyes.”

The interview had the world gripped (Credit: BBC)

William recently broke his silence over the interview.

He shared his public support for an investigation into how it came to air on television.

In an unprecedented statement, the Duke of Cambridge said: “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.

“It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

