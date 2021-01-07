Prince Harry ‘felt isolated during pandemic in America but doesn’t regret move’

Prince Harry reportedly felt “isolated” when he and Meghan Markle were in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal life with wife Meghan in March last year and has been living in California since.

However, according to a report, Harry has had a “tough” year being away from his family.

Prince Harry reportedly felt “isolated” in America (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told PEOPLE magazine: “It was incredibly isolating for Harry – to be so far from home when all of this was going on. It’s been a really tough year for him.

“Most people make adjustments to their lives slowly but for him everything just went at once.”

However, another insider claimed the royal couple don’t regret their move to the states.

Harry and Meghan apparently don’t regret their move to America (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan don’t ‘regret’ move to America

The source claimed: “Harry was finally doing what he’d wanted to do for years, and to have Meghan and Archie with him was all he could have asked for.

“Despite everything that has been going on this year, they don’t regret their move to the US; they love that they are able to focus on projects and causes that are important to them.”

Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step down from their senior royal roles in January 2020.

The couple live in California with their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry ‘Megxit’ talks scrapped?

On March 31, they officially stepped back and set up a new life in America.

Harry was due to return to the UK in March this year for a review on he and Meghan’s position with the Queen.

However, due to the pandemic, reports suggest he won’t be able to return because non-essential travel is banned.

According to The Mirror, the prince has “not yet attempted to contact” his grandmother to re-arrange the meeting.

Meghan and Harry might not be able to return to the UK in the coming months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Meghan and Harry hope to return to the UK sometime this year.

It’s said they want to be here for Her Majesty’s 95th birthday in April and Prince Philip’s 100th in June.

In addition, the unveiling of the late Princess Diana’s statue will take place in July.

