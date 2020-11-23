Kate Middleton has stressed the importance of families coming together during these uncertain times.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, released a special video across her official Kensington Royal social media accounts.

Here she issued an important update on her landmark Five Big Questions on the Under Fives survey.

Addressing The Duke and Duchess’ some 12 million Instagram followers, she said:

“Earlier this year we asked you five big questions about raising our under-fives.

What is Kate Middleton’s new survey about?

“We wanted to hear what you think about the importance of the earliest years of our children’s lives.

“More than half a million of you answered that call, so we’ve taken your input and combined it with even more public research to produce the UK’s biggest ever study on the early years.

“This year has been a hugely challenging time for us all and there hasn’t been a more important time to talk about families.”

She then added: “Later on this week, we’ll share 5 Big Insights we discovered and I’ll take your questions.”

Kate also thanked the participants and also reassured viewers with: “We’re all on this journey together.”

How are royal fans reacting to Kate Middleton?

Royal fans rushed to congratulate Kate on her efforts, as well as to share their excitement regarding the survey’s results.

One user commented: “Proud of the beautiful Duchess of Cambridge.”

Another user gushed: “So excited! Super proud of you dear Duchess. You are doing a great job.”

Whereas a third user praised: “Such a role model! A great addition to the Royal Family.”

The post’s caption included: “Join us this week as we announce the results from the 5 Big Questions survey, reveal the #5BigInsights, and take your questions.

“This is just the beginning…”



Her big announcement comes just a day after she and William shared some very sad news indeed.

They shared that their beloved family dog Lupo, had passed away, after living with their family for some nine years.

Again taking so social media, they explained: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.”

