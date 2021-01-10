With the COVID vaccine now here, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said today that “all adults” in the UK will be offered one by the autumn.

While this was good news to many, some Brits took to social media to register their scepticism about the claim.

The news comes as the virus claimed more than 1,000 lives for the third day in a row, and hospitals report capacity is almost at breaking point.

Mr Hancock was upbeat this morning (Credit: BBC)

What did Mr Hancock say about the COVID vaccine?

Mr Hancock appeared on the Andrew Marr show this morning (Sunday, January 10) and proclaimed that 200,000 people a day are currently receiving the vaccine.

He also said: “We are going to have enough to offer the vaccine to everyone aged over 18 by autumn.”

With 350million doses of the vaccine now on order, he also told Sky News’ Sophie Ridge: “Yes we’re on course. The rate-limiting factor at the moment is supply but that’s increasing.

“I’m very glad to say that at the moment we’re running at over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day.”

350million doses have been ordered (Credit: Pexels)

Mr Hancock continued: “We’ve now vaccinated around one-third of the over-80s in this country so we’re making significant progress but there’s still further expansion to go.

“This week we’re opening mass vaccination centres.

“Big sites for instance at Epsom racecourse, there’s seven going live this week with more to come next week where we will get through very large numbers of people.”

Despite Mr Hancock’s optimism and obvious progress with the roll-out, social media users weren’t so sure.

Every adult will be offered a #CoronavirusVaccine by the autumn, says Health Secretary Matt Hancock#Marr https://t.co/bwhVgbkYYA pic.twitter.com/RJW8C4Dx3A — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 10, 2021

What did sceptics say?

One viewer took to Twitter and said: “This is not physically possible, why say such a sweeping lie!

“People need the truth that because we have this half-hearted lockdown we will be in this hell for longer! And we won’t be vaccinated for at least a year!”

Another wrote: “A letter inviting you to register for a vaccine is ‘offering’ you a vaccine.

“But I doubt every adult (who wants one) will be able to receive their vaccine by the autumn.”

A third sceptic said: “I doubt that. On performance to date it will be closer to summer 2022.”

“Stop over-promising – that’s half the issue with the last year – false hope,” a fourth commented.

“It’s taken just over a month to do over 1.5m first doses, with a number of second doses. Autumn is eight months away…”

