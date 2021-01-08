UK coronavirus deaths hit record numbers today as a further 1,325 people have died – marking the largest figures on any day since the pandemic began.

It comes as a further 68,053 new cases of the virus have been recorded in the UK.

The death toll is also more than double the figures reported just one week ago.

Coronavirus deaths have hit milestone figures today (Credit: Pexels)

Meanwhile, the total number of cases now stands at 2,957,472.

In England today (January 8), 715 more deaths were reported in hospitals, while 93 more deaths occurred in Scotland.

Wales had a total of 56 deaths bringing the total victims to 3,857.

In addition, Northern Ireland suffered 20 new deaths.

A further 68,053 new cases of the virus have been reported (Credit: Pexels)

Coronavirus deaths: Sadiq Khan warns over London cases

Earlier today, London Mayor Sadiq Khan admitted cases in the capital were “out of control”.

He said on average, one in 30 Londoners have the disease.

The Mayor explained: “The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control.”

Praising hospital staff, he continued: “Our heroic doctors, nurses and NHS staff are doing an amazing job. But with cases rising so rapidly, our hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with the new COVID strain (Credit: Pexels)

“The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically.

“We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die.

“Londoners continue to make huge sacrifices and I am today imploring them to please stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave.”

The news follows shortly after ministers revealed that the current third lockdown could stay in place until the end of March.

