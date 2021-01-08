Coronavirus cases in the capital are “out of control”, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Speaking today (Friday, January 8), Mayor Khan said the situation in the capital had reached a “critical point”.

And he warned that hospitals in London looked set to run out of beds in a matter of weeks – resulting in authorities declaring a “major incident”.

What did Sadiq Khan say about coronavirus cases in London?

He said: “The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control.

The number of cases in London, he said, has increased rapidly. And doctors are now treating over a third more patients in hospitals in comparison to the pandemic’s peak in April 2020.

Sadiq continued: “Our heroic doctors, nurses and NHS staff are doing an amazing job. But with cases rising so rapidly, our hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed. The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically.

“We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die.

“Londoners continue to make huge sacrifices and I am today imploring them to please stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave. Stay at home to protect yourself, your family, friends and other Londoners and to protect our NHS.”

How many beds short will London be?

According to NHS England, even if the number of people with COVID-19 continues to grow at the lowest forecast rate, the NHS will be short by almost 2,000 general and intensive care beds by January 19.

That’s even if authorities manage to implement measures that will help with demand, including opening London’s Nightingale hospital.

