Warning for Prince Louis over his behaviour ahead of the coronation

All eyes will be on Prince Louis at next month’s coronation, with royal onlookers waiting for the cheeky youngster to steal the show from his grandfather King Charles III.

However, a number of royal experts have issued warnings ahead of the big day, exclusively telling ED! that the behaviour we saw from Louis at the Platinum Jubilee most definitely won’t be welcomed by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the coronation.

‘All eyes’ will be on Prince Louis at the coronation, it has been predicted (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Louis famous for his cheeky antics

Last summer, Louis was the star of the show as the late Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne. However, William and Kate’s youngest garnered the most attention with his cheeky antics as he watched the Party at the Palace concert with his family.

Louis was seen larking around and misbehaving as Kate attempted to calm her youngest son down. He was also seen covering his mum’s mouth during what appeared to be a telling off. Louis was also spotted chatting with the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and covering his ears and screaming at the noise of the Red Arrows.

However, with Louis turning five this weekend (April 23), will we see a more grown up Prince Louis at the coronation, following his milestone birthday?

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams certainly hopes so!

“Louis’ cheeky behaviour during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations was unforgettable,” he told us. “It was worldwide news too.” Richard then issued a warning ahead of the coronation: “It might well happen during the coronation weekend. But might not be encouraged at the ceremony!”

King Charles will celebrate his coronation on May 6, with his grandson Prince Louis in attendance (Credit: Splash News)

William and Kate’s ‘hopes’ for Prince Louis at coronation

Duncan Larcombe agreed. He told us: “Last year during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, Prince Louis emerged as a real character. However, the couple will hope he is on his best behaviour on the King’s big day.”

Al eyes will be on Louis’ animated expressions throughout the event – and also to see how Catherine and William treat them on the day!

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede is also on the same page. And he warned that “all eyes” will be on Prince Louis come May 6.

“I think we will see a lot more cheekiness from the Wales children – George, Charlotte and Louis – as they get older and their personalities start to shine even more. But I expect all eyes will be on Louis’ animated expressions throughout the event – and also to see how Catherine and William treat them on the day!”

Prince Harry to attend

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla takes place on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.

All senior royals, including Prince Harry, will be in attendance on the day. However, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will remain at their home in California.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace earlier this month said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

However, it appears that only working royals will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the ceremony. This means a spot won’t be reserved for Prince Harry.

Read more: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to enjoy ‘big public moment’ at coronation

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.