Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to enjoy ‘big public moment’ at King’s coronation after brother George gets huge role

King Charles is getting ready for his coronation in just a month’s time, and some details have emerged about the historic ceremony.

The coronation of Charles and Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

It will be a historic event and many members of the royal family will make an appearance throughout the day. The palace recently revealed that Prince George will take on a big role.

The King’s coronation takes place next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ coronation: Who will make an appearance?

According to the Mirror, George’s siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will make an appearance on the palace balcony during the celebrations.

The publication claims that only 15 royals will appear on the balcony, and these will be “working royals” only. This comes after reports the King is planning on slimming down the monarchy. Plans seen by the Mirror reportedly show Charlotte and Louis joining George and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, on the balcony.

However, the report claims that Prince Andrew won’t be standing on the balcony. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – if they choose to attend – won’t either.

George will take on a big role in the coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after the palace confirmed George’s role at the coronation. The palace shared plans for the big day, revealing which royals would be taking on bigger roles.

Invitations to the coronation will go out to over 2,000 guests for the ceremony inside Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, eight Pages of Honour were revealed including George.

The King will have four Pages of Honour – George, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

Louis and Charlotte will reportedly appear on the balcony during the coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pages of Honour for coronation

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort will have her grandsons – Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles – and her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

A royal commentator recently told Entertainment Daily! that George’s role at the coronation will spark “worldwide interest”. Richard Fitzwilliams told us: “It is an excellent idea that George plays a part in the ceremony, it will be of enormous worldwide interest that he, at nine, is actively participating.”

However, Mr Fitzwilliams added: “William and Catherine obviously have taken enormous care to ensure that their children have the privacy they need.”

Elsewhere, royal author Ingrid Seward told us that the public will “love” seeing George take on a big role. She said: “I think the public will love to see Prince George at the coronation although they will only see him briefly in the procession and then he will be seated with his parents.”

With just a few weeks to go until the big event, the royals will no doubt be gearing up for the big day. On Sunday, May 7, a special Coronation Concert will broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC.

