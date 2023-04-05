Prince George has a coronation role of great significance planned for the upcoming ceremony, it has been revealed.

A royal expert has praised William and Kate for taking “enormous care” for the sake of their kids as George’s coronation role is set to spark ‘worldwide interest’.

George will have a role at the coronation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince George has significant role at coronation

Prince George WILL play a role at the coronation next month, it has been revealed today (Wednesday, April 5).

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son will be one of the King’s Page of Honours at the ceremony.

This means he’ll help to carry the monarch’s robes on the day.

Additionally, George is the youngest future King to play a formal role at a ceremony like the coronation.

George will be joined by the sons of the King’s friends, Lord Oliver Chomondeley, Ralph Tollemach, and Nicholas Barclay.

George is the youngest future king to play a role at a coronation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal experts on Prince George coronation role

Richard Fitzwilliam, a royal expert, spoke exclusively to ED! about George’s coronation role.

“I think it is something that is historic and also […] he will be the youngest future king to play a role in a coronation,” he said.

“William and Catherine obviously have taken enormous care to ensure that their children have the privacy they need,” he then said.

“It is an excellent idea that George plays a part in the ceremony, it will be of enormous worldwide interest that he, at nine, is actively participating,” he then added.

It will be of enormous worldwide interest that he, at nine, is actively participating.

Ingrid Seward, meanwhile, believes that the public will “love” that George is playing a part in the coronation.

“I think the public will love to see Prince George at the coronation although they will only see him briefly in the procession and then he will be seated with his parents,” she exclusively told ED!

George won’t be doing many royal engagements for the foreseeable (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What next for George?

Ingrid then continued, saying: “As he is still at school and is only 10 in July we won’t see him doing official engagements.

“The coronation as an important historical moment is an exception,” she then said.

She then continued: “As we know he is quite shy and his parents have been careful to protect him. But they talked to him about this and he agreed he wanted to do it, which must have pleased King Charles greatly.”

News of George’s coronation role comes he was sent an adorable coronation gift.

According to Hello!, George, Charlotte, and Louis were all sent a copy of The King’s Pants.

The King’s Pants is the sequel to The Queen’s Knickers. Nicholas Allan’s book celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

William and Kate’s office even then reportedly reached out to the author. They reportedly told him that the book will be “thoroughly enjoyed by each of the children”.

