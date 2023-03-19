Prince George’s role at Coronation ‘sparking arguments behind the scenes’ as William and Kate ‘worried’

Prince George is expected to have a role in the Coronation of King Charles, but it’s reportedly causing arguments behind the scenes.

The nine-year-old is second in line to the throne.

However, his parents Prince William and Kate are reportedly ‘worried’ he might come under too much pressure.

George, the oldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has been tipped to play a prominent role.

His sister Princess Charlotte, seven, and brother Prince Louis, four, will also reportedly attend the Coronation.

Prince George’s ‘role’ at Coronation

But George will apparently play a bigger role.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn claims there is ‘a bit of an argument’ going on behind the scenes.

His says contacts have told him there is a disagreement about whether George should be taking on a more “formal role”.

“I’ve heard William and Kate are worried it will be too much for him,” Tom told the Express.

Kate and William have gone to great lengths to provide a ‘normal’ upbringing for their children.

Secondly all three of their children have made only a few official appearances.

But they are being introduced to Royal Family duties very gradually as well.

Furthermore Prince George has been accompanied on most engagements by his younger sister Charlotte.

The brother and sister supported each other as the world watched at the funeral of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II last September.

What are the Royal Family’s other concerns?

Historic choices made by the Royal Family are also causing some concerns for William and Kate, it’s claimed.

Furthermore Quinn said it was an ‘echo’ of the way William and Prince Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions.

Most famously they walked behind the coffin at the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana.

He added to the Express: “So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the Coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?’

“So I’ve heard that there is a debate going on quite fiercely at the moment about how to do that. And, as far as I’ve heard, it hasn’t been decided yet.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

The King’s Coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The Times reports that George, Charlotte and Louis will join their parents in a procession on the day.

However two royals who reportedly won’t be in the procession is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

