Leaked plans of King Charles’ Coronation have reportedly shown what Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be doing on the day.

Prince William and Kate’s brood are expected to play a big part in the May 6 ceremony.

According to The Times, the three “are expected to join their parents” and be on “public display” in the procession.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, will apparently follow King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in a horse drawn carriage from Westminster Abbey.

King Charles’ Coronation

It has also been reported that Prince George, nine, may play a bigger role.

Royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop claimed that King Charles’ Coronation will also focus on the monarch’s direct line of successors.

This includes Prince William and Prince George, who are first and second in line to the throne.

It has been reported that both William and Kate are concerned about how George will handle having the world’s gaze on him.

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘mulling over’ whether George will play such an integral part of the coronation.

Meanwhile, the leaked document also claims that Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, are taking part.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Will Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation?

However, the plans suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be included in the procession.

Prince Andrew, and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, are also not included.

It’s still yet to be confirmed whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the May ceremony.

A spokesperson for the pair confirmed they had been invited to the Coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” they added.

It is still to be confirmed whether Harry and Meghan will attend (Credit: Netflix)

Insiders believe the palace are making contingency plans should the pair decide to come.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly in negotiations with the Royal Family over attending the Coronation in May.

The royal source claims that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s involvement is believed to be a ‘sticking point’ in the negotiations.

But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen.

An insider told OK! magazine: “The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos.

“It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won’t attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen.

“The Palace are organising two schedules. One that includes the Sussexes and one that doesn’t. They want to be prepared for any eventuality.”

