Royal Family aides ‘fear Coronation chaos’ over Harry and Meghan’s behaviour

In Harry and Meghan news, Royal Family aides are reportedly fearing “coronation chaos” due to the duo’s behaviour.

It remains to be seen whether the Sussexes will attend the historic event, despite receiving an official invite from the King.

Will the Sussexes attend the coronation? (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan news: Royal aides fear ‘coronation chaos’

Harry and Meghan’s coronation demands threaten to plunge the historic day into “chaos”, a royal source claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly in negotiations with the Royal Family over attending the coronation in May.

The royal source claims that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s involvement is believed to be a “sticking point” in the negotiations.

The young royals haven’t been invited to the event – with palace aides reportedly believing them to be too young.

The souce also claims that Harry and Meghan are also pushing to be featured on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

However, appearances on the balcony are reserved for working royals only – something Harry and Meghan are not.

Harry and Meghan have officially been invited (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Will the Sussexes accept the invitation?

According to the source, the Sussexes failure to accept their invitations until their demands are met could throw the coronation into “chaos”.

The source spoke to OK! magazine about Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s behaviour.

“The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos,” they said.

It could lead to chaos.

“It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won’t attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen,” they then continued.

“The Palace are organising two schedules. One that includes the Sussexes and one that doesn’t. They want to be prepared for any eventuality,” they then added.

The King has invited the royal couple to the historic event (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and Meghan news: Couple stalemate with Palace

The source then continued, saying that Harry and Meghan understand that their kids are too young to attend.

However, they are pushing for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace after the coronation.

Archie’s birthday falls on the same day as the coronation. Therefore, the couple are hoping for some sort of reference to this.

They are also pushing to be included on the balcony alongside other royals to wave at the crowds.

This event will take place after the King is crowned and his procession has arrived at Buckingham Palace.

However, only working royals are allowed to stand on the balcony under the current royal rules.

It remains to be seen whether the Sussexes will make the trip across the pond for the big day.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace as well as the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

