GB News under fire over Lady Colin Campbell’s fresh attack on Meghan Markle: ‘Shame on you’

GB News has come under fire for a guest’s attack on Meghan Markle during a debate about the upcoming Coronation.

This week, reports claimed that Meghan may not attend King Charles‘ Coronation in May.

On GB News on Thursday night, host Dan Wootton held a discussion on Brian Cox suggesting Meghan “knew what she was getting into” when she married Prince Harry.

Meghan has been branded a “hustler” by Lady Colin Campbell (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Meghan Markle debate on GB News

Sharing her thoughts, Lady C said: “She has entered a world, intent on creating havoc, and she entered it knowing that she intended to create chaos.

“She has done everything in her power to undermine the stability and continuity of the monarchy.

You’re an embarrassment, this obsession is creepy.

“The monarchy is not about ‘let’s change’ and the marching of hustlers who have decided that it is in their financial interest to pose as a left-winger when in fact Meghan is the least left-wing person I have ever come across.

“She’s a right-wing hustler, who would sell her soul for money.”

Viewers watching weren’t impressed and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “You’re an embarrassment, this obsession is creepy.”

Someone else wrote: “So Meghan is no longer ‘woke’, shame to all of you.”

A third added: “You all sound bitter.”

However, others agreed with Lady C as one person tweeted: “Lady CC @LadyColinCampb is so brilliant.”

Another wrote: “M & H just want attention and to make money. If the media ignored them then they wouldn’t be getting the attention they seek.”

Meghan and Harry haven’t confirmed if they will attend the King’s Coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation?

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s Coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

According to a spokesperson for the Sussexes, they’ve received “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office.

However, a decision on whether Harry and Meghan will attend hasn’t been confirmed.

A recent report this week claimed that Meghan may not attend alongside her husband.

Paul Burrell – former royal butler to Princess Diana – told the Mirror: “It’s likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan. Are they prepared to face the music?

“I don’t think Meghan’s brave or strong enough to be there – she’d have to look in the eyes of a family she’s pushed under the bus.”

Elsewhere, Brian Cox recently told Haute Living New York about Meghan: “She knew what she was getting into.”

He added: “You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off.”

