Leaked plans show Harry and Meghan ‘left out’ of major part of King Charles’s Coronation

With King Charles’s Coronation just weeks away, plans are being set in motion for the big day.

Leaked plans have reportedly revealed just who will be taking part in the King’s procession for the ceremony.

King Charles’s Coronation: Will Harry and Meghan attend?

The documents, seen by The Times, are said to have shown that The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in a carriage behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

They will be joined by their three children. While Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven were expected to attend, there was a question mark over whether four-year-old Prince Louis would be present.

However, the leaked plans have shown Harry and Meghan will not be part of the procession.

Harry and Meghan have not confirmed their attendance (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Andrew, and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, are also not included.

It’s still yet to be confirmed whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the May ceremony.

A spokesperson for the pair confirmed they had been invited to the coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” they added.

Insiders believe the palace are making contingency plans should the pair decide to come.

However, it has been suggestd that the couple’s children would not be included in events on account of their age.

Archie turns four on the date of the coronation itself, while Lilibet is one.

A source told The Mail: “I’m sure they would also acknowledge the little prince’s birthday even though it’s his grandpa’s big day.”

The news comes after relations between Prince Harry and the rest of the royals have soured.

After a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the pair have kept dropping new revelations.

Their 2022 Netflix special, Harry and Meghan, invited deeper criticism as they discussed their split from the royal household.

King Charles’s Coronation is just weeks away (Credit: Splash News)

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s book Spare, was an unflinching look at life as a royal. In the tome, Harry described a difficult relationship with his father. He also suggested Queen consort Camilla was ‘a wicked stepmother’.

However, it was his description of a physical fight he had with Prince William, over his relationship with Meghan, that left commentators reeling.

What is the relationship like amongst the royals now?

In more recent months, things have been increasingly distant. King Charles has since asked Harry and Meghan to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor home, by the summer.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan had daughter Lilibet christened in an intimate ceremony. No royals attended the ceremony.

The couple’s explosive revelations led to cool relations between them and the royals (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Royal Family aides are reportedly fearing “coronation chaos” due to Harry and Meghan’s behaviour.

Sources also claim that Harry and Meghan are also pushing to be featured on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes have been contacted for comment.

