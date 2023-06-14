Prince Harry admits his ‘spirit is renewed’ in new speech following ‘snub’ from King Charles

The latest on Prince Harry has seen the royal admit his “spirit is renewed” in a new speech following a recent “snub” from King Charles.

As Harry’s High Court trial continues in the UK, he made a surprise appearance in San Diego at the 2023 Warrior Games for US veterans. Prince Harry spent time with the athletes and their families at the event.

Prince Harry thanked the crowd as he declared a ‘renewed spirit’

Speaking to the crowd at the 2023 Warrior Games, the Duke said: “My spirit is renewed. So, thank you, every single one of you.” He also reportedly received loud applause from the crowd.

The Warrior Games official Twitter account said: “The final day of competition for #WarriorGames2023 was extra special with a visit from Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry spent time with athletes and their families.”

It also added: “He watched the Sitting Volleyball Finals as the 2023 Warrior Games came to a close.”

The post also included photos of the Prince meeting with the veterans and their families. Now in its 13th year, the Warrior Games is an annual event which celebrates wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

It is similar to the Invictus Games, which were founded in 2014 by Prince Harry. He was “so inspired” by the work done by the Warrior Games in helping veterans.

Harry ‘snubbed’ by King Charles?

Prince Harry’s appearance at the Games follows his return to the States after giving evidence in his lawsuit against the Mirror Group.

He claimed that the alleged phone hacking caused “great strain” on him. He decided to pursue legal action in 2018. The Duke hoped it would be a way to stop the “abuse and intrusion” into his and wife Meghan’s lives.

But it is unknown if Harry saw his father, King Charles, or brother Prince William while he was in the UK. He could’ve also met with cousin and friend Princess Eugenie, who recently gave birth to her second child, Ernest.

Prince Harry also won’t reportedly join King Charles’ birthday celebrations this weekend. It’s been suggested he was “snubbed” from the upcoming Trooping the Colour parade. A royal commentator said he “probably embarrassed his family over the last week”.

Harry’s words in court ‘humiliated’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s words may not have only burned bridges with his family – but also with his wife. A source recently claimed Meghan was “humiliated” by mentions of his “other women”. Prince Harry spoke up in court about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. He dated Chelsy for six years between 2004 and 2010.

He claimed press intrusion contributed to the end of his relationship with Chelsy. An insider alleged that Meghan was “agonised” by all the talk of his past loves. The source claimed: “While she knows how happy Harry is with her, and that they’re perfect for each other, it’s brought up things she didn’t want to know or hear about.”

