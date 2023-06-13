Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as she lays down the law over Prince Harry’s ‘other women’

Meghan Markle has been reportedly “humiliated” amid claims she’s laying down the law over a recent admission from Prince Harry in his UK High Court case against the Mirror Group.

Appearing in court last week, Prince Harry discussed his previous relationship with Chelsy Davy. Court documents claimed press intrusion led to Harry’s split from Chelsy. The pair had an on/off relationship for six years before the relationship ended 13 years ago, leaving Harry “heartbroken”.

Now an insider has claimed to Closer that the Prince’s recent admissions have been hard on Meghan.

Meghan is reportedly unhappy with all the talk of Harry’s previous lovers (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle ‘hurt and humiliated’ over Prince Harry’s other women

During his court appearance, the Duke of Sussex spoke about the time he was accused of cheating on Chelsy. He also discussed allegations of when he received a lap dance while still with her.

According to one insider, all the talk of Harry’s past lovers has been tough on his wife of five years. The insider claimed: “It’s been very hard and humiliating for Meghan to hear Harry talk about Chelsy and how he feels he would have had a future with her if it wasn’t for everything that went on.”

After this, she’s made it clear she doesn’t want to hear about Chelsy.

They also speculated that Meghan feels like Chelsy was “the one that got away” for her husband. And it’s apparently led Meghan to no longer want to hear about Harry’s past romances. The insider claimed: “While she knows how happy Harry is with her, and that they’re perfect for each other, it’s brought up things she didn’t want to know or hear about. After this, she’s made it clear she doesn’t want to hear about Chelsy. Or any of his other women from the past again – it’s agonising.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry split in 2010 (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry faced ‘great challenges’ in his relationship with Chelsy

Prince Harry dated Chelsy Davy from 2004 until 2010, with many break-ups and make-ups in between. But court documents claimed that alleged phone hacking caused “huge stress and paranoia” for Harry, straining his relationships.

Harry’s barrister David Sherborne said: “Harry became immediately suspicious of anyone named in stories about him and felt that he could not trust anybody, even at such a young age. It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and made him fear for his and her safety.”

He also added: “Every time he was in a relationship, or even a rumoured relationship, that whole person’s family, and often their friends, would be ‘dragged into the chaos’ and find themselves the subject of unlawful activity on the part of MGN.”

In his autobiography, Spare, Harry admitted that he felt “jealous” when he saw “hungry-looking men trailing after her”. Chelsy, who was born and raised in Zimbabwe, launched her own African travel company in 2020. She is now married to hotelier Sam Cutmore-Smith, who she shares son Leo with.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘free from the shackles’ of royal life amid claims of ‘significant wrongs that need to be righted’

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.