Meghan’s estranged sister makes shock claim that Harry is ‘still in love with ex’ after his behaviour in court

Meghan Markle’s estranged sister has made a shocking claim about Prince Harry and his ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

As her brother-in-law appeared in court this week, Samantha Markle has claimed that Harry might still be “in love with his ex”.

Prince Harry is “still in love with his ex,” claims Samantha Markle (Credit: Splash News)

Samantha Markle, the elder half-sister of Meghan Markle, appeared on GB News yesterday (June 7) to discuss her brother-in-law’s legal dispute.

Prince Harry has stepped up to the witness box this week to give evidence that his phone was allegedly hacked by the press.

Harry and Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry has claimed that around 140 articles about him published by the tabloids between 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered unlawfully. Of these, 33 are currently being considered in court.

The prince’s former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, has featured prominently in his allegations. Harry has claimed that journalists would illegally find out details of Chelsy’s flights to visit him. He also claimed that he had once found a tracking device on his ex’s car.

Prince Harry reportedly mentioned his ex-girlfriend 118 times in his witness statement (Credit: Splash News)

He went on to conclude that reported press intrusion was the “main factor” behind them ultimately deciding to break up.

Harry ‘still in love with ex’

As Samantha Markle appeared on GB News, host Dan Wootton immediately grilled her about what he described as “Harry’s obsession with Chelsey Davy”.

“He became very emotional talking about her in court over the last couple of days,” Dan suggested. “He mentions her 118 times in his witness statement while your sister Meghan is only named 5 times.”

Meanwhile Harry only mentioned Meghan 5 times (Credit: Splash News)

He asked Samantha how Meghan may feel about Harry speaking so publicly about his ex girlfriend.

Clearly he’s still in love with her

Samantha did not need long to consider this question: “In my opinion, clearly, he’s still in love with her,” she shockingly claimed. “It seems like she’s the one that got away.”

Meghan’s sister then went on savagely: “From what I’ve been seeing on social media, maybe she’s lucky and that’s a good thing.”

🚨 ICYMI ‘In my opinion, clearly, he’s still in love with her [Chelsy Davy] and it seems she is the one that got away.’ Samantha Markle reacts to Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy being mentioned 118 times in court, compared to five times for Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/EQMyNT8Ok7 — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 8, 2023

Meghan Markle’s half-sister makes claim about Prince Harry

“So how will Meghan deal with this? Is she a jealous person?” Dan pressed Samantha.

To this she answered forebodingly: “All I can say is, I’m thinking that probably it’s the war of the roses inside Montecito [the town where Harry and Meghan live].”

This comes in the midst of reports that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle could be on the rocks. However, neither Harry or Meghan have addressed the allegations.

ED! have contacted reps for Harry and Meghan comment on this story.

