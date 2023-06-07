‘Worrying’ poll shows commonwealth countries are ‘turning their backs’ on King Charles

In the latest King Charles news, a “worrying” poll has shown Commonwealth countries such as Canada and Australia are “turning their backs” on the new King.

The poll also showed how Scotland and other realms of the Commonwealth feel about the monarchy. It was conducted in the lead-up to King Charles’ coronation by Lord Ashcroft, who commissioned it due to the “little reliable data as to how people in these countries see their relationship with the Crown”.

The poll surveyed a total of 22,701 people from all 15 realms. The results cast doubt on the King and the monarchy’s ability to reunite the realms of the Commonwealth.

King Charles III is proving divisive in some countries in the Commonwealth (Credit: Cover Images)

The poll asked can King Charles ‘unite’ everyone in their country

While the results showed that the respondents in most countries and nations were more inclined to agree than disagree that “King Charles can unite everyone in my country, no matter who they voted for”, there were countries which strongly disagreed.

Tuvalu overwhelmingly backed the King to reunite the country. But Canada, New Zealand and Australia strongly disagreed. Canada’s result showed a staggering 72 per cent of those polled disagreed that the King could be a uniting force. Only 28 per cent agreed.

In Scotland, the result was more divided. 57 per cent disagreed King Charles was a uniting force, with only 43 per cent in favour. The result in Australia was similar, 58 per cent of people agreed, while 42 per cent disagreed.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were officially crowned during the coronation in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Four nations do not see the monarchy as a stabilising force

People in Commonwealth countries were also asked if they agree with the statement: “The monarchy means we have more stability in my country than we would have without it.” People were more inclined to agree with this statement in all but four countries – Canada, The Bahamas, St Lucia and the Solomon Islands.

The people in St Lucia were most likely to disagree, with a huge 62 per cent disagreeing. Only 38 per cent of people agreed. Canada’s result also ranked poorly, with a 60:40 split in favour of disagreeing. The Solomon Islands were more divided, with 58 per cent of people disagreeing and 42 per cent of people agreeing. The Bahamas followed behind with a 53:47 split with more people disagreeing with the statement.

Further polling from Lord Ashcroft showed some groups preferred King Charles to abdicate and make way for Prince William to become King. One respondent from New Zealand said “King Charles has done a lot wrong” and William is doing “exceptionally well” in his role as Prince of Wales. Another person said Prince William “thinks different” to his father, and is more “vibrant”. They thought that the “younger” William would “do a better job” as King.

King Charles news: Royal is ‘sinking in popularity’

Another recent poll from Ipsos also revealed King Charles’ “sinking popularity”. Only one-fifth responded that Charles was the only royal they liked. The poll was also conducted in the weeks leading up to the coronation. However, the results did show that 49 per cent of people said that they think the King is doing a good job as monarch.

The results also showed that the King’s popularity has remained consistent from the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last summer, when he was still the Prince of Wales.

