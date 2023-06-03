Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has been tipped to be the King’s secret weapon with her new role in the royal family.

The Duchess, 58, is married to King Charles‘ younger brother Prince Edward. Together, the couple share daughter Lady Louise Windsor and son James, the new Earl of Wessex.

In recent years, Sophie has been a hard-working royal, leading visits to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Now one expert has predicted she’ll soon be getting more duties and more recognition for her work.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh is married to the King’s younger brother, Prince Edward (Credit: Splash News)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh tipped to be secret weapon

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden wrote of Sophie’s recent visit to Iraq in his Palace Confidential newsletter. He said: “It was an important visit, but attracted very little media coverage, partly because the Government didn’t want to publicise it until after it had happened, for security reasons.

“When Sophie became the first royal to visit South Sudan in 2020 and the first to the Democratic Republic of the Congo last year, her trips received similarly little attention.”

It’s really high time to put more light on Sophie and her incredible work that she has been doing in the shadows for years

He added that he would like to see Buckingham Palace “giving Edward and Sophie more prominent roles, and more charity patronages”.

He then tipped the entire family for new roles. “Perhaps, their children, Lady Louise and James, the new Earl of Wessex, will be allowed to become working members of The Firm in the future?” Richard added, hailing her as one of the family’s “most powerful secret weapons”.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is visiting Iraq at the request of @FCDOGovUK, in support of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda (WPS), and to continue her work to champion the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. 👇 Click below to read more about HRH’s time in Baghdad. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 23, 2023

Sophie’s visit to Iraq

The Duchess of Edinburgh headed to Iraq last month. The visit was in support of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda. It also continued her work to champion the survivors of conflict related sexual violence.

The visit was praised on social media, with royal fans praising her for making “a positive change”. One said: “HRH has been an amazing advocate for victims of violence, many years of work. Thank you for using your platform with the hope of making positive change.”

Another added: “The Duchess of Edinburgh really is a strong advocate for women and girls. Well done super Sophie.” A third said: “She’s working so hard.” Another agreed that Sophie is the family’s secret weapon. They commented: “It’s really high time to put more light on Sophie and her incredible work that she has been doing in the shadows for years.” “She and Prince Edward are a real asset to the royal family,” another agreed.

Read more: King Charles to ‘ensure royals offer support’ over tragedy as he feels pressure ‘to do the right thing’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.