King Charles will “ensure the royal family offer support” over the recent tragic news involving one of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s outriders.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh issued a statement after Helen Holland, 81, died after being struck by her police escort in West London on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 10.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede exclusively explained to Entertainment Daily that King Charles will be ensuring the royal family offer support to Ms Holland’s grieving loved ones as he feels pressure to deal with the first “incident” after his coronation earlier this month.

‘Important’ for King Charles ‘to do the right thing’ after accident

Nick Ede explained that it is “important” for King Charles to deal with the tragedy properly, and will likely feel pressure to act accordingly. He speculated: “It will be important for him to do the right thing and make sure that the royal family are in touch with the family and supportive at this time. They will have to launch an enquiry into how the incident happened and take action accordingly.”

Helen Holland’s son Martin said that his mother “fought for two weeks” but “irreversible brain damage ended her battle”. A Buckingham Palace representative said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

It is believed that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh will be in touch privately with the family. Nick also explained that King Charles is likely to offer private support. He speculated: “I think he is more likely to give support to the family privately at this time. Sophie has made a statement to the media showing her support and respect for the family. This is now a matter that the police will have to handle. She will make sure that she is there to support them privately, as will the King.”

Charles will ‘ensure this doesn’t happen again’

The head of the Metropolitan Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit also offered condolences. He explained an independent investigation into the incident was launched. Chief Supt Richard Smith added: “Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny. And following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation. We continue to cooperate with and support that inquiry.”

Nick added that Charles will likely take measures to ensure an incident like this doesn’t happen again. He said: “I think that once the findings from the police enquiry are published then the King will look at the recommendations and acknowledge them to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

