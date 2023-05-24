Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh issues statement as great-grandmother hit by her police escort dies

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is “deeply saddened” by the death of a woman who was struck by a motorbike that was part of the royal’s police escort.

Helen Holland was “thrown 40 feet across the road” after being hit by the vehicle, an eyewitness claimed at the time.

The 81-year-old was struck at a junction in Earl’s Court in west London on the afternoon of Wednesday May 10.

It is believed Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, will be in touch privately with Ms Holland’s family (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Deepest condolences and sympathies’

Ms Holland’s son Martin told the BBC his mother fought “for her life for nearly two weeks… but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle”.

She sustained “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries” in the incident. It is also reported Ms Holland, from Birchanger in Essex, was using the “safe route of [a] pedestrian crossing”. She had been in London visiting her sister.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

It is believed the Duchess will be in touch privately with Ms Holland’s family. The police watchdog is investigating the crash.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was part of royal family celebrations during the coronation of King Charles earlier this month (Credit: Cover Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh news

The head of the Metropolitan Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit also offered condolences. Chief Supt Richard Smith said the “tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met”. He also said “thoughts are very much with the woman’s family and loved ones”.

He continued: “Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny. And following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation. We continue to co-operate with and support that inquiry.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct previously said CCTV from nearby properties and police body camera footage would be examined. Officers who were on the scene would be interviewed, it added. There was also an appeal for other witnesses to come forward.

The Duchess of Edinburgh offered her condolences (Credit: Cover Images)

Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward, recently returned from a two-day visit to Baghdad in Iraq. Sophie was there as part of her work to support survivors of sexual violence in conflict, becoming the first UK royal to visit the capital. She also met the country’s leaders and visited a girls’ school to hear from pupils about their education.

Sophie and Edward’s children are Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex, formerly James Viscount Severn. Along with their parents, they featured during the recent coronation of King Charles and appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF flypast.

Read more: The one royal who’s tipped to end Prince William and Prince Harry’s ‘feud’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.