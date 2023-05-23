The one royal who’s tipped to end Prince William and Prince Harry’s ‘feud’ – and fans will be happy!

Prince Harry and Prince William‘s ‘feud’ could be ended by an unlikely royal, it has been speculated.

Princess Anne and Prince Harry have a close bond, it has been reported. Could she be the one to bring an end to her nephew’s reported feuding?

Could Princess Anne bring an end to Prince Harry and Prince William feud?

Ever since Harry quit life as a working royal, reports have been rife that he and William are feuding. However, it’s been speculated that an unlikely royal could bring peace between the warring brothers.

Princess Anne, their aunt, is reportedly close to Harry and is believed to “feel a duty” to protect him, especially since Princess Diana died.

Anne and Harry’s bond was glimpsed at the coronation earlier this month. They shared a chat and a smile before the historic event got underway.

“The Princess Royal has always had a soft spot for Harry and they both have a wicked sense of humour,” an insider told the Mail on Sunday.

“People talk about Prince Andrew being the Spare but Anne was the second-born, too, and particularly since Diana died has always felt a duty to support her nephew,” they then continued. “Both Anne and Harry have a great sense of humour and more in common than it might seem.”

Perhaps the 72-year-old could bring the brother’s back together again?

Prince Harry dealt fresh blow amid Prince William feud

In other royal news, Prince Harry has been dealt a fresh blow as his legal bid for police security has been rejected.

The Duke of Sussex has been fighting to be allowed to pay for police protection privately recently. However, his bid has been rejected in court.

A barrister for the Met Police argued that it would be “unreasonable” to expose police officers to danger because of the “payment of a fee by a private individual”.

The Home Office legal team then said the Ravec committee had rejected the offer of private payment unanimously. They said it was a “matter of policy” to go against the idea that a “wealthy person should be permitted to ‘buy’ protective security”.

Waleses issued warning

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate have been issued a warning by a PR expert. The Waleses reportedly want to move in to the Royal Lodge. However, Prince Andrew is refusing to budge. He is believed to be arguing that he has 55-years left on his lease. Jordan James, PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR spoke exclusively to ED! about the situation.

“This is, admittedly, a tricky situation, and if Prince Andrew hadn’t been steeped in scandal I feel the nation would feel the decision unfair,” he said.

“But with his reputation firmly in tatters and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge vying for the national spotlight (and winning) I think it would be best for Andrew to bow out gracefully, lest he look even more like a toddler throwing his toys out of the pram,” he continued.

He then warned that the Waleses need to “proceed with caution” and not get “too big for their boots”.

He then said that “any sense of entitlement or diva-like behaviour could quickly change” public opinion of them.

